Grêmio training: Roger divides the starting and reserve teams into a collective and receives a visit from Tinga | Guild

This Wednesday afternoon at CT Luiz Carvalho featured some news at Grêmio. In the penultimate training session before facing Guarani, Roger designed teams A and B, and prioritized the construction of plays. The unusual presence was that of the former player Tinga.

Elias, on loan to MLS’s New York Red Bulls, only watched the activity from the outside. Roger Machado escaped a little from the usual and opened all training this Wednesday. Usually, the coach usually only releases the warm-up of the penultimate day before the match.

The construction of plays using the entire field was the target of the work. Again the coach reaffirmed the team that will be on the field and also outlined the reserve team.

Starting team: Brenno; Rodrigo Ferreira, Geromel, Bruno Alves and Nicolas; Lucas Leiva, Villasanti and Campaz; Biel, Guilherme and Diego Souza.

Brenno; Rodrigo Ferreira, Geromel, Bruno Alves and Nicolas; Lucas Leiva, Villasanti and Campaz; Biel, Guilherme and Diego Souza. Reserve team: Gabriel Grando; Edílson, Natã, Rodrigues and Diogo Barbosa; Thiago Santos, Sarará and Thaciano; Janderson, Pedro Lucas and Elkeson.

For preservation, Geromel and Edilson left the pitch minutes before ending training. Players who should not be listed were working separately in a supplementary field: Bitello, who is suspended, Jhonata Varela and Fernando Henrique.

During the first part of the collective, Lucas Silva and Léo Gomes joined this group, later they were called by Roger and placed in the collective.

The presence of Tinga at Grêmio’s CT this afternoon drew attention. Despite being the rival’s idol, the former athlete appeared at Grêmio and played together with Roger, with whom he is a friend. The two went down to the lawn together, even. Afterwards, the former player followed the training alongside Dénis Abrahão, vice-president of football.

Elias, on loan to the New York Red Bulls until the end of the year, stayed at the academy and then followed the lawn’s edge activities before traveling to the United States. The striker said goodbye to his teammates this Wednesday.

This Thursday morning, Roger leads the last training session in Porto Alegre. In the early afternoon, the delegation leaves for Campinas, where they face Guarani, for the 22nd round of the Série B. The ball starts at 9:30 pm, at the Brinco de Ouro stadium.