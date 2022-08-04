Gringos admire Flamengo’s victory over Corinthians: “Recital!” – Flamengo – Flamengo news and game

Broadcast across the continent, Mengão’s 2-0 led to praise in Spanish

Flamengo’s performance against Corinthians, in the 2-0 victory, on Tuesday (02), enchanted not only the red-black fans, but also fans from neighboring countries in South America. With the broadcast of the duel valid for the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores to the entire continent, on social networks several posts in Spanish showed admiration for the football presented by the Mais Querido do Brasil.

“The Flamengo recital at Arena Corinthians! What a team! It has passed (phase)”commented the fan of Colo-Colo (CHI)

“This Flamengo team marks an epoch, one of the ones I liked the most in my life. They make it more and more clear that it is a team of players, and that the only task of the coach on duty is not to do anything stupid to put his mark”, wrote the River Plate (ARG) supporter.

“What a great team Flamengo is! Who from Brazil sends me a shirt to wear in Colombia?”posted a fan of Atlético Nacional (COL)

“I respect Flamengo, who I support, please. In addition to the pain I still have for the 2019 final, I’ve always had an admiration for Flamengo. I love the club in general, its shirt and its colours”said a supporter of River Plate (ARG).

In the match held at Neo Química Arena, Flamengo won with two beautiful goals from Arrascaeta and Gabigol, one in each half. Game control, ball possession, quick passing touch, movement and the amount of opportunities created were the great highlights in Rubro-Negro’s display. Fla still had chances to increase the score, with Everton Cebolinha and Victor Hugo, who lost good chances at the end of the second half.

Flamengo and Corinthians will meet again next Tuesday (09), for the return game of the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores. The match, this time, will be at Maracanã, which is already sold out. More than 65,000 people are expected at the Holy Temple. The decisive duel starts at 21:30 (Brasília time). Whoever qualifies will face the winner of Velez Sarsfield (ARG) and Talleres de Córdoba (ARG), who will play the following day, Wednesday (10). The Buenos Aires team won the first game 3-2.

Before, however, Rubro-Negro has a commitment for the Brazilian Championship, where they face São Paulo, in Morumbi, for the 21stThe competition round. The game will be on Saturday (06), from 20:30 (Brasilia time). Like Mengão, the team from São Paulo has a divided focus, since next Wednesday (10th) it travels to Fortaleza to face Ceará, in the knockout stage of the Copa Sudamericana. Therefore, there is a possibility that coach Rogério Ceni will spare some athletes against Mais Querido.