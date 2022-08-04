Guns N’ Roses asks for 12 dressing rooms, 250 towels, roses and masseuses at Rock in Rio; Artist requests even have a ‘beer pong’ table | Rock in Rio 2022

There are thirty days left for Rock in Rio and, backstage, the teams are getting ready to meet all the artists’ requests.

And who runs the show behind the scenes is an artist in satisfying desires.

“I am the coordinator of the Mundo do Rock in Rio dressing rooms, also known as artist nanny”, says Ingrid Berger, who has experience of 20 editions.

Some are veterans of giving work.

“Armas e Rosas. It is an artist who suddenly enters the stage, does not enter. It’s a little tricky to manage. I never know what will happen. So I’m always on the back foot.”

The band asked for 12 dressing rooms, 250 towels, 2 masseuses and red and white roses.

“I think Guns N’ Roses is the example of the rock band, right? It’s complex. It’s a lot of people, it’s a band, it’s a whole.”

But there are also new artists at the festival who are full of ideas.

“This year Post Malone asks for a beer pong table. It’s something they play with a beer glass and a ping pong ball.”

Dua Lipa was more traditional: “ask for a ping pong table.”

It has more intimate requests, such as socks and underwear, and food for all tastes and restrictions.

“This year we have a lot of vegans, a lot of people with allergies. One doesn’t eat onions, the other is gluten free, the other lactose.”

According to Ingrid, the band that gives less work is Iron Maiden.