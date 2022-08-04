Gustavo Andrade, son of the bicheiro Rogério Andrade, is arrested, and his father was with him, but he was freed; understand | Rio de Janeiro

Roger was next to his son, but he was not arrested by virtue of a decision by Minister Kassio Nunes Marques, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF). On Monday (1), Nunes Marques revoked the preventive arrest warrant against the bookie.

Gustavo’s arrest was made by prosecutors from the Special Action Group to Combat Organized Crime of the Public Ministry of Rio (Gaeco/MPRJ) and by federal police. Two security guards escorted the family.

Operation Caligula, launched by the MPRJ on May 10, had more than 30 denounced, 14 arrested and Gustavo and Rogério as fugitives. Rogério’s name even appeared on Interpol’s most wanted list.

Among those arrested were delegates Marcos Cipriano and Adriana Belém.

According to the MPRJ complaint that supported the operation, Rogério Andrade expands its gambling exploration business in a vast geographic area, through the imposition of territorial dominion with violence, in addition to the repeated and systemic practice of crimes of active corruption, homicide, money laundering, extortion and threat, among others.

Rogério would be the head of the criminal organization that also had retired PM Ronnie Lessa, and delegate Adriana Belém, who facilitated the group’s actions.

Gustavo appears as the number 2 in the criminal hierarchy set up by the father. It is also called Prince Regent.

In the second, Nunes Marques granted a precautionary measure requested by the defense of the bicheiro in a complaint to the STF, annulling the order to arrest him issued by the 1st Specialized Criminal Court of the Court of Justice of Rio.