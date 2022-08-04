Hamilton praises “giant progress” and believes in victory in F1 2022 – Formula 1 News

ALPINE ANNOUNCES PIASTRI, WHO DENY AGREEMENT: F1 LIVES ‘CASO PALOU’ WITH McLAREN | briefing

Mercedes managed to place, for the second consecutive race, its two drivers on the podium last Sunday (31) in Hungary. The German team still lacks a win, but the W13’s performance has been much closer to rivals Ferrari and Red Bull than at the start of the season. Driven by the evolution of the car, Lewis Hamilton believes in a triumph still in 2022.

“I hope so. We are working towards it. I think this weekend there was potential for a win. the George [Russell] won the pole. I think if the two of us had been up front, we probably would have worked better as a team. One of us would have to support the other in terms of strategy. But I think that if we maintain this performance in the second half of the season, we will definitely fight with them”, said the Briton after the Hungarian GP.

Hamilton had problems with the DRS in qualifying and that’s why he started only in seventh. Even so, he managed to climb the field and finish second, beating Ferrari on the track, something he considered an immense result. But the seven-time champion knows that Mercedes needs to evolve even more to fight with Max Verstappen and Red Bull.

Lewis Hamilton comes from five podiums in a row in Formula 1 (Photo: Mercedes)

“This is the first time that we have been able to compete and fight with Ferrari. This is huge for us. I think the Red Bulls are probably still ahead. The fact that Max [Verstappen] have dropped [em décimo]lapped and still finishing ten seconds in front says enough about their car,” said Lewis.

“But I still think we’ve made tremendous progress. Having that consistency and having finished with double podiums in the last two races gives us great hope and great motivation for the second half. [da temporada]”, concluded the Briton.

Hamilton is already the driver with the second most podiums of the season, with six in total and five in a row. Lewis currently occupies sixth position in the Drivers’ Championship with 146 points. Formula 1 went on vacation after the Hungarian GP and now returns on August 28 for the Belgian GP.

