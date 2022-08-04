HBO Max removes six original films from Warner Bros. from your catalog

Without fanfare, the company removed some exclusive productions from its catalog

Over the last few weeks, original productions by HBO Max were removed of the service streaming. all in all, six movies gives Warner Bros. were pulled from the catalog in an attempt to cut costs, according to Variety.

Among the titles removed are the following films:

Our Dreams from Mars (2022), a science fiction starring Cole Sprouse and Lana Condor ;

(2022), a science fiction starring ; the dystopian comedy superintelligence (2020) – , with Melissa McCarthy ;

(2020) – , with ; the remake of witches’ convention of 2020, which has Anne Hathaway and Octavia Spencer in the cast;

of 2020, which has and in the cast; the comedy An American Pickle (2020) – An American Picklein free translation – with Seth Rogen ;

(2020) – An American Picklein free translation – with ; the suspense Locked Down (2021), confinedin free translation – which has Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor ;

(2021), confinedin free translation – which has Anne Hathaway and ; the drama Charm City Kings (2020), Kings of the Enchanted Cityin free translation.

All of the removed films had the HBO Max Originals seal highlighted. The action was not announced by Warner Bros. Discovery, being noticed only by users on the social network reddit after the news of the film’s cancellation batgirl.

Also according to information from Variety, the reason for the removal of productions may be part of the company’s attempt to regulate payments for titles with low performance on the platform. Warner Bros. has yet to provide any sort of official statement on the matter as of yet.

