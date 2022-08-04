“He was expelled by Corinthians”; Accusation about irregular performance by Pedrinho is explained and reaches Palmeiras

Triggered by Cuca at the end of the game, the striker had been punished in a game against Guarani, from Paraguay, for the 2020 Libertadores

O palm trees recovered at the end of the game and brought to São Paulo a result that was considered positive by the circumstances, even because it was losing by 2 to 0 and could have a very difficult loss to be reversed. However, the team led by Abel Ferreira did not lower their heads and took advantage of the opportunities they had, drawing and leaving the confrontation to be decided within Allianz.

One situation, however, caught the attention of some fans, who made a charge involving a possible irregularity that occurred at the end of the second half: Pedrinho was one of Atlético-MG’s players, but he had been expelled in the elimination of Corinthians, in 2020against Guarani-PAR, in their last game for the competition.

However, as reported by Globo Esporte, According to CONMEBOL’s Disciplinary Regulations, punishments for infractions committed during a match expire in one year, and the deadline for expiry begins to be counted on the day on which the punishment is imposed. Along these lines, the expulsion of the striker took place on February 12, 2020, that is, more than 2 years ago.

At the time, Pedrinho was sent off due to two yellow cards, the second being taken in the 29th minute of the first half. The team was eliminated by the Paraguayans in the preliminary phase of the Libertadores, with a 2-1 home win, and a 1-0 defeat in the first leg. This eliminates any irregularities.