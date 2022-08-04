Health plans will not be able to limit speech, physical therapist and psychologist sessions from today; understand

Jenni Smith 1 hour ago

This Monday (1st), the end of the limitation on the number of consultations and sessions with psychologists, speech therapists, occupational therapists and physiotherapists in the country came into effect.

The measure, decided at an extraordinary meeting by the collegiate board of the ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency), is valid for users of health plans with any disease or health condition listed in the WHO (World Health Organization).

The agency that regulates the sector said, when it approved the measure, that the decision aims to “promote equal rights for users of supplementary health and standardize the format of the procedures currently guaranteed, relating to these professional categories”.

By excluding the conditions required for coverage in the four specialties, the service will consider the “prescription of the assistant physician”, informed the ANS.

On July 1, the ANS had already made coverage mandatory for any method or technique indicated by the healthcare professional responsible for the treatment of Pervasive Developmental Disorders.

