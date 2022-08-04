Held hostage, 12-year-old girl gnaws at ropes, escapes and police find 2 bodies in captivity | World

A 12-year-old girl led police in Tallapoosa County, Alabama, United States, to two decomposing bodies after she managed to escape the house where she was being held hostage. On Monday (1st), Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, was arrested on suspicion of being related to the crimes.

The young woman, who had not been reported missing, was found and taken to hospital after a driver reported seeing her wandering along the side of a local highway. According to authorities, the victim was drugged with alcohol and hit on the head.

In order to escape, the girl chewed on the bonds that kept her tied to a bed. “She’s a hero,” Jimmy Abbett, the county sheriff, told a news conference. “She’s fine and now she’s safe. We want to keep her that way.”

The investigations led the police to Pascual-Reyes. During the search of the suspect’s home, officers found two decomposing bodies, the first of a 14-year-old boy and the second of a woman.

Now, forensic police are working to identify the bodies, the cause of death and how long ago the victims died. “It’s horrible to have a crime scene of this nature and a 12-year-old having to deal with this situation,” the sheriff said.

Abbett further stated that other people were living in the residence when the crimes took place, but it was not clear whether they would be charged or detained in connection with the alleged crimes.