Here are 5 skin symptoms that could indicate diabetes

Diabetes is a common health condition characterized by increased blood sugar levels and insulin resistance. Both type 1 diabetes, caused by genetic factors, and type 2 diabetes, related to habits and lifestyle, can lead to health complications and even cause amputations when left untreated.

Uncontrolled glucose can trigger a series of symptoms, including on the skin: spots, marks and wart-like lesions appear in people with pre-diabetes or with the disease consolidated, and are a sign that the condition is getting worse.

Check out some of the main signs that diabetes gives on the skin of patients:

1. Dark spots

Acanthosis nigricans is one of the most common signs of diabetes on the skin. It is characterized by dark spots that appear in the neck, armpits or groin area: in these areas, the skin surface becomes thicker and has a velvety texture, being common both in patients at high risk of type 2 diabetes and in those who are obese.

The appearance of these spots is related to excess insulin in the bloodstream. Acanthosis nigricans tends to improve with regularization of blood sugar levels and specific medications.

2. Acrochordons

Another common symptom in pre-diabetics is the presence of acrochordons, which are small lesions (fibromas) similar to warts, with a soft texture and which usually appear in the neck, face and armpits. According to the Brazilian Society of Dermatology (SBD), they are associated with acanthosis nigricans and can be removed by dermatologists.

3. Dermopathy

Diabetic dermopathy is another very common symptom that can be easily identified. The condition usually affects people who have been living with diabetes for a long time, appearing mainly in the elderly. It is characterized by painless and dark spots, coloring between red and brown, which appear in the region below the knee, mainly, but can also appear on the elbows, trunk and abdomen.

The lesion indicates the involvement of small veins and arteries in the region where it appears, as well as kidney problems. If left untreated, they can build up over time.

4. Xanthomas

Eruptive xanthomas are yellowish patches that appear on the face and tendons. They are related to changes in triglycerides, which are the main fats in the body, and are also manifested by other metabolic diseases and genetic conditions. Plaques are more present in people who have developed diabetes for a longer time.

5. Mycoses

Another visible manifestation of diabetes is bacterial infection and nail fungus. Due to the high level of sugar in the blood and tissues of the body, immunity is compromised and patients are more vulnerable. This feature is especially noticeable in people with poorly controlled diabetes who have not yet been diagnosed.

“The skin symptoms are more severe in individuals who already have diabetes and have a little drier and denser skin”, explains Cintra. He explains that, despite being common, these signs on the skin are treatable and usually improve when there is a decrease in blood sugar levels. The use of drugs that decrease insulin resistance also contribute to the improvement of symptoms.

