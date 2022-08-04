Here are five skin symptoms that could indicate you have diabetes

Diabetes is a common health condition characterized by increased blood sugar levels and insulin resistance. Both type 1 diabetes, caused by genetic factors, and type 2 diabetes, related to habits and lifestyle, can lead to health complications and even cause amputations when left untreated.

Uncontrolled glucose can trigger a series of symptoms, including on the skin: spots, marks and wart-like lesions appear in people with pre-diabetes or with the disease consolidated, and are a sign that the condition is getting worse.

Check out some of the main signs that diabetes gives on the skin of patients:

1. Dark spots

Acanthosis nigricans is one of the most common signs of diabetes on the skin. It is characterized by dark spots that appear in the neck, armpits or groin area: in these areas, the skin surface becomes thicker and has a velvety texture, being common both in patients at high risk of type 2 diabetes and in those who are obese.

