House approves project that allows withdrawal of food stamps

The deputies approved, this Wednesday (Aug.

The text was approved by 248 votes in favor and 159 against. The bill should be analyzed by the Federal Senate this Wednesday. Here is the full text of the proposal (351 KB).

In his report, Rep. Paulinho da Força (Solidariedade-SP), included the possibility for the worker to withdraw the amount of the benefit that was not used after 60 days. Initially, the congressman wanted to include the payment of food stamps in cash, but the proposal was rejected by government leaders in a meeting on Tuesday (2.Aug).

The idea was criticized by Abrasel (Brazilian Association of Bars and Restaurants) which classified the alternative as “a cannon shot in the sector”.

“Today, we have 29% of bars and restaurants operating at a loss and 36% in balance: 2 out of 3 establishments are threatened, as they have not yet recovered from the chaos that was the pandemic. If Deputy Paulinho’s text is approved, we will have new bankruptcies, hunger and bankruptcy. It will be a cannon shot in a sector that is still trying to get back on its feet”, says Paulo Solmucci Júnior, president of Abrasel.

Paulinho’s opinion also establishes that, as of 2023, the food allowance payment system will be open. With this, establishments must accept the benefit of any operator.

In addition, there is the possibility for the worker to carry out the free portability of the benefit to another service provider.

Employers are prohibited from accepting discounts when hiring food stamp operators. In case of non-compliance with the rule, a fine of BRL 5 to BRL 50,000 will be applied.

teleworking regulation

One of the most criticized points in the project was the regulation of teleworking. Paulinho maintained the government’s original text in the MP to define the rules for remote work in an individual contract. The rule allows working hours to be negotiated between the employee and the employer.

Upon reading his report, Paulinho stated that the opinion is not what he would have liked to do.

“In my proposal, I worked with the idea of ​​doing collective bargaining because I imagine that those who understand each of the categories best, Deputy Ricardo Barros, are the workers and entrepreneurs of that sector. And collective bargaining could solve it,” he said.

Teleworking gained strength during the covid-19 pandemic, as well as reducing the risk of contamination of the coronavirus. In this Tuesday’s session (Aug 1), the deputies approved an MP that make flexible labor rules in periods of public calamity.

In its final section, the text determines the transfer of residual union contributions to the Centrals in proportion to the requirements of representativeness.