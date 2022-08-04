How diesel in the sky impacts your life even with your gas car – 03/08/2022

To face the fuel crisis, the Federal Government resorted to tax measures. The tax reduction made gasoline go from R$ 7.39 to R$ 5.74, according to data from the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP). The population celebrated, but the strategy did not solve an even bigger problem: the average price of the S10 diesel dropped by only 1.7%, and the fuel is being sold, on the national average, for R$ 7.55.

For more than a year, the diesel scenario has been worrying in Brazil. Also according to ANP data, while gasoline rose 30% between June 2021 and June 2022, the fuel used in cargo transport rose 68%.

Although a large part of the population is more sensitive to increases in gasoline prices, due to the direct impacts on daily life, economist Igor Lucena explains that it is the cost of diesel that most influences inflation, impacting mainly the poorest.

“Diesel consumption has a very large inflationary effect. It impacts from the value of the bus fare to the price of food. This is because, in Brazil, basically everything that is consumed is transported by diesel-powered trucks. fuel increases the value of freight, which raises the price of inputs and other products. It’s a chain reaction”, explains the specialist.

Lucena also clarifies that the Brazilian will only feel an improvement in inflation – which has already reached 11.89% in 12 months – when the price of diesel goes down. “The reduction in the price of gasoline gave a boost to those who have a car, delivery people and application drivers, but it is, in fact, the price of diesel that influences the country’s economic situation. It is a basic input for Brazilians.”

Why hasn’t the price of diesel gone down?

The price of diesel continues to rise for two reasons: first, because the fuel already had tax benefits, such as zero federal taxes and ICMS (state tax) below the established ceiling, so the government’s measures made no difference; and second by a worldwide phenomenon. The director of Commercialization and Logistics at Petrobras, Cláudio Matella, explained that the dynamics that affect the prices of gasoline and diesel are different. According to Matella, the two fuels respond in the opposite way to seasonal changes.

“In the summer season in the Northern Hemisphere, gasoline consumption goes up a lot, and prices are higher. Now we are going to the end of the year. In the case of diesel, we cannot say the same thing. The scenario remains very stressed in the international market. Unlike gasoline, whose inventories are normalized, diesel inventories are well below the historical average in the world. And additionally, from now until the end of the year, with the approach of winter, the tendency is for prices to strengthen”, he said.

According to Matella, the price of diesel should not fall until the end of the year.

outdated refineries

Economist Igor Lucena explains that the cost of producing diesel is higher than that of gasoline, which requires greater refinery capacity.

“Brazilian refineries are outdated, which increases the cost of production and reduces capacity. In addition, we have two other points. The price of a barrel of oil – even with a recent drop – is high, while the Real is undervalued. impacts so that the value of diesel continues to rise”, he explains.

* With information from Agência Brasil