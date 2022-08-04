How HBO Max Might End After Losing Movies Like Batgirl – 04/08/2022 – Illustrated

An imbroglio that was born after the merger of the late WarnerMedia with Discovery, Inc., which resulted in the conglomerate Warner Bros. Discovery, is threatening the survival of the HBO Max platform, one of the world’s leading streaming services.

According to the American portal TheWrap, the industry expects CEO David Zaslav to announce, soon, plans to drop the two on-demand services currently managed by the company – HBO Max and also Discovery +. The idea would be to create a new streaming, still unnamed, but that would carry a new brand.

As a result, rumors suggest that around 70% of the employees responsible for HBO Max original content are expected to be laid off in the coming months, in an effort to cut costs and simplify the creation of scripted content. In practice, the current team at HBO, the TV station, would be responsible for these projects, which, therefore, should be released less frequently.

The future is still uncertain, but some indications that radical changes are on the way have already reached users. The main one was the abandonment of releasing the movie “Batgirl”, with a budget of about US$ 90 million, or R$ 475 million, on streaming. Fans of the heroine from DC Comics will simply not be able to see the film, which was almost finished.

The decision comes amid a rant that Warner Bros. Discovery will favor productions designed for cinemas and also measures to cut tax spending. As a result, some movies already released began to disappear from HBO Max.

It ranges from large projects, such as “The Witches’ Convention”, starring Anne Hathaway and Octavia Spencer, to smaller but lauded titles, such as “Charm City Kings”. Also missing from the catalog are the recent “Our Dreams from Mars”, “Superintelligence”, “An American Cucumber” and “Confinement”.

As the titles carried the seal of HBO Max original productions, it is unlikely that they will appear on any competing streaming – which, in practice, means that no one else will be able to see them, unless the conglomerate changes strategy or they are sent for purchase and rent on such services.

In Brazil, they have all disappeared as well. The cut happens because, in theory, their performance on the platform is low — that is, there are few views for them —, and simply discarding them costs less money than keeping them in the catalog, which would mean paying taxes. related to titles.

They are just the first of what would be a long list of movies and series that will soon leave the service and that, in this way, should not show up in the new streaming that Warner Bros. Discovery plans, according to Variety.

CEO Zaslav has as one of his missions at the head of the conglomerate the identification of about US$ 3 billion, or R$ 15.7 billion, that can be cut from current expenses, by leveraging the synergy between the employees of the former WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc.

Sources from Variety magazine say that the need to tighten their belts comes after a crisis caused by the pandemic and by the previous management, which decided to release several films simultaneously in cinema and on HBO Max, in 2021.

The decision increased the streaming platform’s subscriber base, but weakened the studios’ theatrical releases, generating spending that was considered excessive – such as the hefty bonuses given to productions of films like “Matrix Resurrections”, as well as lawsuits for loss of revenue. by the actors.

New information about the company’s future should be released later this week, during an event for investors.