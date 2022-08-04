How much does a mansion like the actress’s in Rio cost?

Actress Marina Ruy Barbosa showed on her Instagram details of the house where she lives, in Barra da Tijuca, an upscale area of ​​Rio de Janeiro. It is the same house where she lived with her ex-husband, the car driver Alexandre Negrão, from whom she separated in January 2021.

According to luxury real estate brokers in Rio consulted by UOLa house like hers costs around R$11 million or R$12 million.

The annual IPTU (Property and Urban Territory Tax) to be paid by the actress is estimated at R$ 20,000, according to the brokerage firm Elite Móveis.

Rent up to BRL 60,000 per month

If the idea is to rent a house like this, the brokerage Special Places informs that the rent of a condominium mansion in the Carioca neighborhood varies between R$ 35 thousand and R$ 40 thousand per month, reaching R$ 60 thousand depending on the state. maintenance of the house and the land. Houses of this type come with sunroofs and rainwater harvesting.

According to the special placesthe monthly condominium bill is close to R$ 3,000.

The Twins, Italian vases and Louis Vuitton trunk

Discover the mansion where Marina Ruy Barbosa lived with Alexandre Negrão

Marina’s mansion is decorated by Brazilian graffiti duo Os Gêmeos. On her social media, the actress showed photos of what appeared to be the mansion’s living room, along with images of the pool with an outdoor area full of greenery. Crystal glasses, vases from Murano, a region of Italy famous for handcrafted glass, and a trunk from the luxury brand Louis Vuitton, whose value is estimated at R$45,000, also appear.

In the publication, attention is drawn to one of the paintings that decorate a room with high ceilings: a white canvas with dark blue fabric lines that jump out of a frame and fall to the floor. It is a painting from the Ciclotrama series, by the Minas Gerais artist Janaina Mello Landini. The works from the series are on display in a gallery in Jardins, São Paulo, one of which was recently sold by the company.

Marina Ruy Barbosa also has a property in São Paulo, in Jardim Europa, an upper-class neighborhood in São Paulo. His fashion brand, Shop Ginger, has a store on Avenida Juscelino Kubitschek, also an upscale area.