How much does BRL 5,000 with interest at 13.75% – Market – Estadão E-Investidor – The main financial market news

The Selic Treasury is the most benefited by the interest rate hike. In addition to having good yields, the security has daily liquidity and does not undergo daily repricing in the amounts

According to Christopher Galvão, an analyst at Nord Research, and André Alírio, a fixed income operator at Nova Futura Investimentos, the Selic Treasury is the most suitable public security for the moment.

The Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank announced this Wednesday (3) the readjustment of 0.5 percentage point in the basic interest rate of the economy. With the change, the Selic rate rises from 13.25% to 13.75% per year, which directly impacts the company’s earnings. fixed income.

In the Direct Treasury, a program of the National Treasury of Brazil, the Selic Treasury is the most benefited. This public security is more conservative than the other categories available (Prefixed Treasury and IPCA+).

The product closely follows the variation of the ‘Selic Over’, a rate that is usually 0.10 percentage point below the Selic released by the BC.

With the increase, therefore, the Selic Treasury has a gross return (not including income tax or inflation) of 13.65% per year or 1.072% per month. An amount of BRL 5,000, for example, would yield BRL 53.60 in 1 month and BRL 682.50 in 12 months.

How much does R$ 5 thousand earn with interest at 13.75%

Discounting the 20% Income Tax rate for 360 days, the net return at the end of the 12 months is R$546. For comparison purposes, the same amount would yield approximately R$308.39 in Savings at the end of 1 year, even with the IR exemption that the booklet has. See how much Savings yields with the current Selic.

Is the Selic Treasury the best title?

In addition to the attractive remuneration, due to the current level of interest, the paper has daily liquidity and does not face mark-to-market. The term refers to the fluctuation in the prices of Fixed-rate securities (whose annual yield is ‘locked’) and IPCA+ (which pay the variation of inflation plus a fixed-rate percentage), as expectations for interest and inflation in the country change.

In general terms, these papers tend to depreciate when the prospects are that the Selic rate or inflation will rise in the coming months, as well as they may appreciate if a cycle of lower interest rates begins.

The effects of fluctuations are felt mainly in bonds with longer maturities. The longer the term, the more difficult to predict economic conditions and the greater the speculative burden.

For example: 12 months ago, the Fixed Rate Bond with Semiannual Interest 2031 offered an annual return of 9.7% per year and could be purchased for R$1,028.12. Currently, the same bond pays 12.95% per year and costs R$ 868.22.

The investor who bought this paper a year ago and wants to sell it today, before maturity, will bear a loss of 15.5%. The same occurs with the IPCA+ 2055 Treasury with semiannual interest, which has depreciated by 13% in 12 months. To avoid the effects of mark-to-market, the only way is to maintain the fixed rate and IPCA+ until the expiration dates, which in the examples above are 2031 and 2055.

In the view of Alírio, from Nova Futura, in order to acquire fixed-rate or IPCA+ more safely, it is necessary to confirm the end of the Selic high cycle. “If there are new increases in interest rates, the price of these assets will devalue with the increase in their rates”, says the operator.

According to Galvão, from Nord, although we are close to the end of the monetary tightening, there are still many uncertainties in the market. He points out that the median of the experts’ expectations, recorded in the Focus Bulletin, points to an inflation of 5.33% for 2023, well above the target of 3.25%.

“The Central Bank had already shown a concern with this dynamic of the market perspectives, but it was not able to anchor expectations”, says Galvão. “Fiscal risk is also very present in our economy, especially when it comes to an election year, in which candidates generally adopt positions in favor of expansionist policies.”

The relationship between a country’s fiscal conditions and its expectations for inflation and interest is intrinsic. When a government spends irresponsibly and public accounts deteriorate, the result is inflation and consequently higher interest rates to contain price increases.

“It’s a complicated scenario. Given this, the best thing is to be cautious and stay with the Selic Treasury”, says Galvão. “Investors who enter fixed rate and IPCA+, especially in longer terms, should be aware of the risks.”

