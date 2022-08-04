“I think it’s ingratitude”; Gabigol disapproves of attitude and makes a request to Flamengo fans

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago Sports Comments Off on “I think it’s ingratitude”; Gabigol disapproves of attitude and makes a request to Flamengo fans 1 Views

Flamengo

During an interview, Gabigol praised the Flamengo squad and vented about the attitude of the Rubro-Negra fans

Geovana Barcelos

Per Geovana Barcelos

“I think it's ingratitude”; Gabigol disapproves of attitude and makes a request
© Photo: Ettore Chiereguini/AGIF“I think it’s ingratitude”; Gabigol disapproves of attitude and makes a request
Geovana Barcelos

Flamengo is fifth in the Brazilian Serie A Championship with 33 points, nine behind the leader. since the arrival of Dorival Junior, Rubro-Negro comes from four consecutive victories in the Brasileirão. That is, adding 12 points out of the 15 disputed. The evolution in performance is a result of the investment that the board has been making in the search for reinforcements on the market.

One of the highlights of the current squad is the forward gabigolwho scored one of the goals in the 2-0 victory against Corinthians played last Tuesday (2), in a first leg valid for the Liberators cup, Neo Chemistry Arena. Faced with the result won away from home, the team red-black will have greater tranquility and the support of the fans to seek a spot for the next phase of the competition, scheduled for next Tuesday (9), at the Maracanã.

During an interview with the channel ‘I went Clear???‘, released this Wednesday (3), gabigol revealed that he doesn’t like to be booed or to hear boos directed at his teammates in the stadium. According to him, this does not help at all and is even a little ingratitude of those who do this, in front of the titles won by the current cast.

“In a little while, as I said. Problem 0. It will happen that one day I leave… now the guys will retire, new guys will arrive, but what they did will stay with the club forever. Then you go to the stadium to boo the guy, man. I think it’s ingratitude. (…) That’s why I think that in Brazil people appreciate it when they stop or when they leave. (…) The guy is there running for you. (…) I cannot understand these things. I can’t understand a crowd that goes to the stadium to boo the team. So if they help us, we will win. (…) The booing doesn’t help at all (…)”, highlighted.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Speculated in Fluminense and Botafogo, Marcelo surprises and defines the future in football

BALL MARKET Left-back Marcelo has been without a club since leaving Real Madrid Per Matheus …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved