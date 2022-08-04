“I was Neymar’s lover and no one in this country knew”, says singer

The singer Gabily revealed, this Wednesday (3/8), in an interview with ‘VacaCast’, a podcast hosted by Evelyn Regly, that she had an affair with Neymar:

“At the time when this news came out, it was fake, but it was already a fact… When I stayed with him, no one in this country knew, absolutely no one. Then I became his friend and automatically people saw us communicating, they saw us when I went to Paris, when I stayed at his house. But at that time I had absolutely nothing to do with him, it was friendship. So much so that he was with someone else at the time I was there”, confessed the carioca funkeira Gabily.

Two years ago, the metropolises published rumors of a possible affair between Neymar and Gabily, after they returned together from a trip to Paris. Later, Neymar would have ended his friendship with the singer, irritated by news that between the two there was “something more”, and simply stopped following the funkeira on social networks.

In the same interview, Gabily recalled some difficulties she faced in life, in a period when she shared her career in music, with the profession of app driver.

“I needed R$ 2,500 to live, because it was to pay my rent, buy basic food and pay my cell phone bill, that’s how I lived, because I received it from my ex-manager every month. I worked for months at Uber, I worked all night, I worked from 9pm to 6am,” he said.

The funkeira carioca has already lived a romance with other famous people. One of them is MC Duduzinho, with whom she got together for the first time in 2015. She also dated singer Lucas Arcanjo, from the duo Lucas and Orelha, winners of “The Voice Brasil” 2015.

