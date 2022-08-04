Ibovespa advanced 0.40%, with emphasis on retail and growth companies; Dollar closes stable

The Ibovespa closed with a slight increase of 0.40% this Wednesday (3), at 103,774 points. The main index of the Brazilian stock exchange closed on the positive, but its performance was worse than that of its American peers, amid the fall in commodity stocks.

In New York, the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq recorded increases of, respectively, 1.29%, 1.56% and 2.59%, reversing the declines of the beginning of the week.

“Abroad, the indices advanced, but recovering the losses. We took off from New York yesterday and closed on the green. It is normal that today’s increase was weaker”, comments Fabrício Gonçalvez, CEO of Box Asset Management.

Outside, experts also point out that there were macroeconomic data publications seen as positive – in the US, the PMI for the services sector had a reading of 47.3 in July, above the consensus of 47, and industrial orders grew 2% in June. , compared to a forecast of a 1.1% increase.

While the economy is showing signs of resilience, statements by Federal Reserve directors were seen as encouraging by investors and experts. “The members of the Federal Reserve, yesterday and today, brought a harsher tone and made the market understand that the institution is vigilant in relation to inflation”, explains Leandro Petrokas, Director of Research at Quantzed. “This is good, because a strong advance in prices is bad for any country’s economic activity.”

The directors of the American monetary institution have been committed to controlling inflation, which takes some of the pressure off the curves in the long run. The interpretation is that the Fed may be more incisive in the next meetings so as not to postpone the problem of inflation and to avoid keeping rates high for a longer period – the treasuries for ten years had their yields retreating 2.9 basis points to 2.712%.

In Brazil, the yield curve also fell, on a day marked by the decision of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom). The DIs for 2023 had their rates down two basis points, to 13.77%, and those for 2025, 15 points, to 12.51%. In the middle of the curve, contracts for 2027 and 2029 had their yields retracted 15 and 11 points, to 12.48% and 12.66%, respectively. The DI for 2031 had its yield falling nine points to 12.74%.

“Premiums are being removed from the medium and long vertices of the yield curve. The market behaves in an attempt to anticipate the likely decision of today’s Copom, with an increase of 50 basis points to the Selic and with signs of an additional adjustment at the next meeting, but without the cycle extending too much”, explains Luciano Costa, chief economist and partner of Monte Bravo Investimentos.

This sharp drop in the yield curve, for specialists, partly explains the fact that the main rises in the Ibovespa were from retail and growth companies – Locaweb’s common shares (LWSA3) rose 11.90%, those of Via (VIIA3), 11.49%, and Natura’s (NTCO3), 11.17%. Cielo’s shares (CIEL3) were also highlighted, with a rise of 9.73%, also boosted by the company’s earnings release.

On the other, among the falls, were commodity companies. Gerdau’s preferred shares (GGBR4) dropped 4.06%. Vale’s common shares (VALE3), 3.89%.

The fall of these papers follows that of commodities. Iron ore fell nearly 3% at the Chinese port of Dalian, at $114.16. The price of a barrel of Brent oil, in turn, fell 3.51%, to US$ 97.00.

“The stock market had commodity companies falling, with Gerdau and Vale being the highlights among the falls. Although Gerdau had a good result, he didn’t have any surprises. The rise in prices in recent months has already brought expressive results and now the market takes the opportunity to carry it out”, explains Phil Soares, head of analysis at Órama.

The combination of the fall in commodities with the lower aversion to risk abroad brought the action of factors at opposite ends, which resulted in a day of instability in the exchange rate. The commercial dollar ended up closing stable, at R$ 5.278 in the purchase and sale.

