‘If they prove something wrong, I must pay according to the law’, says Health Secretary after PF operation

Investigated in the Federal Police Operation No Service, the Health Secretary of Feira de Santana, Marcelo Brito, informed in contact with the reporter Ed Santos of Acorda Cidade that if something is proven against him, he will pay according to the law.

On the morning of this Thursday (4), the Federal Police launched an operation to comply with search and seizure warrants at the Municipal Health Department, at the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) in the Queimadinha neighborhood, at the Paço Municipal and at a hotel in city, where the secretary usually stays.

Informed of the investigations against him, the secretary, who has been in London, capital of England, for three days on vacation with his family, said he thought about canceling the tour, but soon saw that it was not necessary.

“It is the PF’s right to request the search and the judge’s right to authorize it. My duty is to facilitate the investigation. If they prove something wrong, I must pay according to the law. If they don’t prove it, only the moral damage is left, subject to reparation”, Britto told Acorda Cidade.

He also said that he was not aware of the police operation and that the ticket to London had already been purchased two months ago. The secretary also stated, by telephone, that he was instructed by the lawyer Guga Leal not to make any kind of audio commenting on this operation, only after the legal representative has ascertained the facts.

Regarding the amount of money in the amount of R$ 50 thousand, which was found at the secretary’s house, Marcelo Brito informed that the amount appears in his income tax declaration and he keeps this money as a precaution. And as he is away for 60 days, the investigations can stop or extend and even before that, the Justice can take the decision to impeach him.

This morning, the Municipality of Feira de Santana also issued a note commenting on the facts.

According to the Secretary of Communication, so far there is no further official information from the PF, and so far the investigation finds alleged irregularities in the hiring of consultancy in the health area.

See the full note:

The Municipal Prefecture of Feira de Santana goes public, in order to avoid the mismatch of information about the Federal Police operation carried out on the morning of this Friday (4), where so far there is no further official information from the PF. So far, the investigation finds alleged irregularities in the hiring of consultancy in the Health area.

Feira de Santana Prefecture reiterates its commitment to public transparency and maintaining the well-being of our population, actively collaborating with Justice to investigate the facts.

The City Hall does not condone any type of illegality. We will follow the progress of the process to clarify the facts and establish the truth and justice.’

