In a new role, Everton Ribeiro grows in production at Flamengo and returns to the national team’s radar

Symbol of one of the most successful generations in the history of FlamengoEverton Ribeiro is having his best personal moment since 2019. In a new role with Dorival Júnior, the midfielder recovered his good football and, on the eve of the Qatar World Cup, he returned to the Brazilian national team’s radar.

Owner of unique characteristics, Everton Ribeiro has experienced ups and downs in recent years, but he never lost his starting position. From the right midfielder to the left wing, he has played different roles with each coach and seems to have found the ideal position in recent weeks with Dorival.

In the midfield diamond set up by the new coach, shirt 7 adapted as a midfielder on the right side and became a fundamental piece for the balance of Flamengo. He retained the role of attacking organizer but, at the same time, incorporated a crucial role in defensive organization.

Everton Ribeiro composes, with Thiago Maia and João Gomes, the midfield line responsible for protecting the defence. While Arrascaeta, Gabigol and Pedro stay ahead pressing the rival defense, shirt 7 retreats and has been very participatory in combat by the right side.

With the ball, Everton’s technical quality is no surprise to anyone. In the face of compact and defensive rivals, the characteristics of driving, control and Game vision – all above average – stand out and are essential to take Flamengo to the attack.

FREE FROM INJURY AND LEADER IN GAMES



At 33 years old, Everton Ribeiro is the oldest athlete in Flamengo’s offensive sector. Arrascaeta has 28, while Pedro and Gabigol have 25. It is wrong, however, who thinks that advanced age in relation to his teammates affects the performance of shirt 7.

Free of injuries and physical problems, he is, tied with Gabigol, the player with the most games in the current season (44). Taking into account that Flamengo’s first team has played 48 games in 2022, Everton was only absent from the field in four of them:

02/23 – Botafogo 1 x 3 Flamengo – Campeonato Carioca

05/01 – Altos 1 x 2 Flamengo – Copa do Brasil

05/11 – Flamengo 2 x 0 Altos – Copa do Brasil

05/24 – Flamengo 2 x 1 Sporting Cristal – Libertadores

In terms of minutes, he is the fourth red-black athlete who has been on the field the most (2,908 minutes). Only Gabigol, Arrascaeta and João Gomes have more playing time than the veteran midfielder.

BACK ON TITE’S RADAR



Everton Ribeiro was in a good part of the cycle of this World Cup, but did not appear in Tite’s latest lists. The recent good performances, however, made the midfielder return to the Brazilian national team’s radar.

According to the report by the THROW!, the midfielder has been closely monitored by Tite’s coaching staff and may receive another chance with the canarinho shirt. The coach was even present in games in which Everton stood out – such as the draw with Athletico, in the Copa do Brasil, and the victory over Corinthians, in the Libertadores.

In the national team, the Flamengo athlete would dispute a spot with Coutinho and Paquetá. He is seen as a creative midfielder, who circles the entire field and can play on one side, in the role of “false winger”, in addition to the ability to take the ball from defense to attack with quality.

Everton’s chances have increased after FIFA’s confirmation of the final 26-man squad for the World Cup. The midfielder is an almost certain name in the previous and provisional list of 55 athletes, which needs to be delivered a month before the World Cup (October 21).

Tite’s next call-up comes out at the beginning of September – when the European championships will only be at the beginning – for the last FIFA date before the Cup. Brazil will face Argentina and also intends to play a friendly match (against an opponent not yet defined). The performances for Flamengo in the coming weeks will be decisive for a possible call-up of Everton Ribeiro.