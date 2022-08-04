In addition to sex! In what situations is it possible to catch smallpox from monkeys?

Much is said about the role of sex in the spread of monkeypox in the current outbreak. Although it is still not possible to say that the disease is transmitted sexually, through semen or vaginal fluids, the fact is that intimate contact does help to spread the virus. However, there are many other situations in which we are subject to contamination.

What needs to be understood is that transmission occurs mainly through the physical skin-to-skin contact, as the disease causes skin rashes with contaminated secretions. This contact inevitably occurs during sexual intercourse, but it can also happen during a kiss at a party, for example.

Credit: PeopleImages/istockProlonged close contact increases risk of monkeypox transmission

In fact, it is speculated that the outbreak in Europe began with two electronic music parties held in Spain and Belgium.

“It is very possible that someone could have become infected, developed lesions on their genitals, hands or elsewhere, and then spread it to other people when there was close physical or sexual contact,” said the World Health Organization adviser in May ( WHO), David Heymann.

Skin-to-skin contact also includes hugs and massage.

Festivals and Events

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) clarified that festivals, events and concerts where participants are fully clothed and unlikely to share skin-to-skin contact are safer. However, participants should be aware of activities (such as kissing) that can spread the virus.

“A rave, party or club where there is little clothing and where there is direct, personal, often skin-to-skin contact, has some risk,” the CDC said. “Avoid any rashes you see in others and consider minimizing skin-to-skin contact.”

Closed spaces, such as bedrooms, saunas, sex clubs or public and private sex parties, where intimate, often anonymous, sexual contact with multiple partners takes place may be more likely to spread monkeypox.

Contact with the sick in closed spaces

In addition to skin-to-skin contact, transmission can also occur through respiratory secretions – that is why it is important to wear a mask, especially in closed places – and through the contact with recently contaminated objectssuch as a sick person’s towel or bedding.

Experts stress that people should not share these personal items, including sex toys, cigarettes, drinks and toothbrushes.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), droplet respiratory particle transmission often requires prolonged face-to-face personal contact, which puts healthcare workers, family members, and other close contacts of active cases at greater risk.

Although the monkeypox virus is not as contagious as the flu, transmission can occur on public transport, such as the subway or bus, due to the proximity between people, especially if the journey is longer. However, this type of transmission, experts consider more unlikely.

Another form of transmission can occur through the placenta from mother to fetus (which can lead to congenital smallpox) or during close contact during and after birth.

When to isolate?

Transmission of the virus to others occurs from the onset of symptoms until the rash has completely healed and a new layer of skin forms.

Credit: VisualDXContact with an infected person’s skin lesions poses a high risk of transmission.

Therefore, it is important for the person with suspected disease to be isolated until the lesions heal completely. The illness usually lasts for 2 to 4 weeks.

Scientists are still studying whether the virus can be transmitted when someone has no symptoms.

Symptoms

The World Health Organization (WHO) noted that the vast majority of cases have presented with a rash, in addition to fever, fatigue, muscle aches, vomiting, diarrhea, chills, sore throat or headache.

But the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) draws attention to a different presentation of the disease in recent cases.

Before, these lesions appeared spread throughout the body and in large numbers, now this has not happened in all cases. Instead, some people diagnosed with monkeypox are showing a single spot or blister.

Other patients develop a localized rash, often around the genitals or anus, before experiencing any flu-like symptoms. “And some didn’t even develop these flu-like symptoms,” Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky said in a press release.

According to the CDC, many also did not have swollen lymph nodes, which is a standard symptom of monkeypox.