In negotiation with Flamengo, Wallace arrives in Brazil this Thursday | Flamengo

One of Flamengo’s targets in this transfer window, Wallace will arrive in Brazil this Thursday to meet the twins who were born. The red-black board is still seeking a financial agreement from Udinese for the signing of the 27-year-old player.

There is still a difference in value between what Flamengo offers and what Udinese wants, but the red-black board will try to get closer by including possible bonuses. The Italians are looking for a possible replacement for Wallace, but have not yet been able to find one, which delays the possible arrangement.

Wallace has already made it very clear that his desire is to play for Flamengo, with whom he already has an agreement to sign a contract until the end of 2026. If everything goes as expected, he won’t even return to Italy.

Because of the trip to Brazil, the midfielder will not be with Udinese in the team’s official debut in the 2022/23 season, this Friday, against FeralpiSalò, for the first round of the Coppa Italia. The first match in the Serie A will be against champions Milan, on the 13th.

Flamengo awaits official release of Oscar

Very active in the market, Flamengo still attacks on other fronts and awaits the release of Oscar from Shanghai Port FC, from China. The 30-year-old player used a famous social network in China to justify his absence. He took a sabbatical to solve private problems and said he will stay in Brazil, with the possibility of training at a club in the country.

Oscar tries to convince the Chinese not only to stay in Brazil until the end of the year, but also to keep active after being loaned to Flamengo. The player has already settled bases with the red-black board, which made itself available in case of release.

