In ‘Pantanal’: Alcides will go after Maria Bruaca in the hut and ask her to run away with him | come around

Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) tries to disguise himself and play tough for the other pedestrians, but deep down he is in love with Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) and his heart is broken with her departure. In the next chapters ofwetland”, he will discover that “his Bruaca” is living in the hut and will go to meet her.

The one who will reveal to him the whereabouts of Maria, who is now Maria Chalaneira, will be Muda (Bella Campos). Full of ulterior motives, she suggests that Alcides use Maria as bait to attract tenorio (Murilo Benicio) and end it once and for all.

Review: Changes probe Alcides about revenge against Tenório

The pawn waits for Eugênio’s (Almir Sater) boat to dock and goes to meet Maria.

“He kicks me out of the house, Arcides…”, she will say.

“You should have gone but me, Maria”, he will say.

Review: Maria and Alcides love each other and don’t notice Tenório’s arrival

Alcides will say that he knows that Tenório will go after him and Maria, worried, will say that he needs to leave.

“I will only go if you come over me!”, he will say.

“Ara… And where are we going?”, Maria will ask.

“I don’t know… To any corner… To the end of the world, if need be. But you can’t live up and down this river in that hut…”

Torn between what he feels for her and the desire for revenge, Alcides will hug Maria Bruaca, who will collapse crying on his chest.

