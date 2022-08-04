In the midst of the impasse, Pablo Marçal says he will go to the TSE to guarantee his candidacy for the Presidency by the Pros; party meets this Friday | Elections 2022 in Sao Paulo

Amid internal disputes in the party, influencer and coach Pablo Marçal said, during a press conference on the night of this Wednesday (3), that he will maintain his candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic by the Pros and that he is willing to go to court to guarantee their participation in the elections.

Opposing wings internally dispute the command of the acronym and, on Sunday (31), the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) returned the presidency of the legend to Eurípedes Júnior.

Júnior is against his own candidacy and defends that the party support the ticket of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the first round. Marçal also stated that he does not believe that “there are any chances” that his candidacy will be cancelled, and that it will be validated in the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

“There’s no legal deadline for them [Pros] do it [convocarem uma nova convenção]. If they want to do any tricks, I’ll take some people there. [no TSE] with a writ of mandamus in hand. It’s there at the TSE, my name is in the hands of Alexandre de Moraes, my candidacy is registered and has a CNPJ, it will be the first time in history that someone will want to do such a maneuver”, he said.

“I renounce from now on my quality time with my family, the millions of reais that I’m not earning, because I’m not connected to business. I have renounced so many things to serve this nation, if it’s up to me or Lula and not even Bolsonaro will sit in the Republic chair,” he said.

In a note, before the press conference, Marçal stated that his candidacy “was indicated in the minutes of a convention held by the party within the legal deadlines” and that, “in order to consolidate the supposed support” for another candidate, “it would take 10 days to convening a new convention, according to the party’s statute, something unfeasible until the 5th of August”. The electoral calendar defined by the TSE established the date as the final date for holding conventions.

“We clarify that any action in the sense of not complying with the indication made in the convention and contrary to the current legal system, will be subject to judicialization, since there is already the registration of the candidacy waiting only for the approval of the TSE”, says the statement.

“We remain firm in the purpose of unlocking the nation through the vote and of facing any power that, arbitrarily and illegally, dares to affront the democratic rule of law”, he concludes.

The reinstated president of the Pros, Eurípedes Júnior, announced on Wednesday (3) that he will convene a new national convention of the party to endorse formal support for Lula’s candidacy in the first round.

2 of 2 President of the Pros, Eurípedes Júnior (in a gray suit), in a meeting with Geraldo Alckmin and Aloizio Mercadante in São Paulo — Photo: Pros/Disclosure President of the Pros, Eurípedes Júnior (in a gray suit), in a meeting with Geraldo Alckmin and Aloizio Mercadante in São Paulo — Photo: Pros/Disclosure

The new meeting should take place this Friday (5th), and the proposal is for members to choose between supporting Lula and maintaining the party’s own ticket, with Marçal as the candidate for president.

In March, the Federal District Court of Justice removed Eurípedes Júnior from the presidency of the Pros due to alleged embezzlement. The party is now led by Marcus Holanda, who supports Pablo Marçal’s candidacy.

The Pros’ ticket was confirmed at a national convention last Sunday morning, still under the command of Holanda. Eight hours later, however, the minister of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) Jorge Mussi returned the presidency of the acronym to Eurípedes Júnior until the DF Court of Justice finishes judging the case.

This Wednesday, three days after regaining control of the Pros, Eurípedes Júnior met in São Paulo with the candidate for vice-president of the ticket headed by Lula, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), and with the coordinator of the government program of the ticket, Aloizio merchant.

At the meeting, Júnior declared his support for the PT-PSB candidacy and pledged to reverse the formalization of Pablo Marçal’s candidacy. According to a note released by Mercadante’s team, the returned entourage of the Pros suggested to Alckmin and Mercadante the inclusion of a program to help indebted people in the slate’s government plans.

Since the party’s founding in 2010, the Pros have never launched their own candidate for the Planalto. The acronym has always been alongside the PT in presidential campaigns.

PROS officializes Pablo Marçal’s candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic

Dismissed group will appeal

Now removed, Marcus Holanda says he will appeal the decision that guaranteed the return of Eurípedes Júnior to the command of the legend and that “he will spare no effort to enforce his choice”.

“This decision causes serious damage to the ongoing electoral process, since the party is in the middle of the convention period. This does a lot of harm, as the current members chosen are fully in tune with the goals of the National Directory. […] All measures are being studied to guarantee party unity, respect for statutory norms and harmony with the law”, he says in a note.

The g1 sought advice from Pablo Marçal’s campaign, but did not receive a response until the publication of this report. The candidate’s electoral lawyer, Tassio Renam, said he is working on the “legal remedies necessary to resolve this case.”

The announcement of the attempt to withdraw Marçal’s candidacy comes a day before a meeting that could mark the withdrawal of another candidate for president in favor of Lula.

Federal deputy André Janones (MG), a candidate approved by Avante for the presidency, admitted last week the possibility of officially embarking on the PT candidacy for the Plateau. He will discuss the withdrawal at a meeting with Lula, in São Paulo.

The team led by Aloizio Mercadante is already planning a meeting with Avante emissaries to absorb Janones’ proposals in Lula’s government program.

The negotiations with Janones and the search for support from the Pros are part of an action by Lula’s campaign to reduce the number of candidates for president in the first round. To the blog of journalist Julia Duailibi, PT members evaluated that the withdrawals can increase the chances of a victory in the first round.

In the most recent Datafolha poll, released last Thursday (28), Marçal and Janones each appear with 1% of voting intentions.