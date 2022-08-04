Inspectors seize almost a ton of improper meat in Nova Santa Rita – Rádio Guaíba

State agricultural inspectors seized, this Wednesday, almost a ton of meat unfit for consumption in two commercial establishments in Nova Santa Rita, in the metropolitan region.

The action, which resulted from complaints from consumers, also had the participation of agents of the Public Ministry of RS, Civil Police, Consumer Police and Sanitary Surveillance of the municipality.

Three establishments were inspected during the action, called Mate Amargo. In addition to the irregular meat, 2,680 liters of wine and cachaça without origin were seized.

In the first place inspected, around 600 kg of meat were collected, stored improperly, without labeling and, in some pieces, with changes in color, texture and odor.

In the second establishment, another 384 kg of meat without origin, with expired validity, were seized. In addition, the place did not have authorization to handle the product. The trade was a meat supplier from a bazaar, already charged by the Public Ministry, on July 27, in the municipality of Cidreira, for selling food irregularly.

The third place sold wines and cachaças without labeling and mandatory identification, which characterizes clandestine merchandise.