Inspectors seize almost a ton of improper meat in Nova Santa Rita – Rádio Guaíba

Yadunandan Singh 4 hours ago Business Comments Off on Inspectors seize almost a ton of improper meat in Nova Santa Rita – Rádio Guaíba 2 Views

Three denounced establishments were inspected on Wednesday

Photo: Seapr Publicity

State agricultural inspectors seized, this Wednesday, almost a ton of meat unfit for consumption in two commercial establishments in Nova Santa Rita, in the metropolitan region.

The action, which resulted from complaints from consumers, also had the participation of agents of the Public Ministry of RS, Civil Police, Consumer Police and Sanitary Surveillance of the municipality.

Photo: Seapr Publicity

Three establishments were inspected during the action, called Mate Amargo. In addition to the irregular meat, 2,680 liters of wine and cachaça without origin were seized.

In the first place inspected, around 600 kg of meat were collected, stored improperly, without labeling and, in some pieces, with changes in color, texture and odor.

In the second establishment, another 384 kg of meat without origin, with expired validity, were seized. In addition, the place did not have authorization to handle the product. The trade was a meat supplier from a bazaar, already charged by the Public Ministry, on July 27, in the municipality of Cidreira, for selling food irregularly.

The third place sold wines and cachaças without labeling and mandatory identification, which characterizes clandestine merchandise.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Consigned loan in Auxílio Brasil is sanctioned – 08/03/2022 – Market

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) sanctioned, this Wednesday (3), the law that authorizes the granting of …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved