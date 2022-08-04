Integra Contador unifies access to information for the provision of accounting services — Portuguese (Brazil)

The Federal Revenue Service of Brazil (RFB) and the Federal Data Processing Service (Serpro) will provide a new platform for the provision of accounting and tax services. Integra Contador will allow automated access to a set of information that, until now, was only available by individual consultation at the Federal Revenue Service Virtual Center, the e-CAC.

The platform initially offers 27 services in seven APIs (Application Programming Interface). Among the main ones are those related to Simples Nacional and MEI, consultation and transmission of DCTFWeb, consultation of payments made, issuance of DARF, among others.

The Integra Contador can be obtained from Loja Serpro on a date yet to be announced. To obtain the solution, it will be necessary to use an e-CNPJ digital certificate.

All data queries will only be allowed after the authorization of the owner of the information or his proxy has been checked. The authorization of the attorney-in-fact must be carried out in advance, by the e-CAC.

Functionalities: