Integra Contador unifies access to information for the provision of accounting services — Portuguese (Brazil)

The Federal Revenue Service of Brazil (RFB) and the Federal Data Processing Service (Serpro) will provide a new platform for the provision of accounting and tax services. Integra Contador will allow automated access to a set of information that, until now, was only available by individual consultation at the Federal Revenue Service Virtual Center, the e-CAC.
The platform initially offers 27 services in seven APIs (Application Programming Interface). Among the main ones are those related to Simples Nacional and MEI, consultation and transmission of DCTFWeb, consultation of payments made, issuance of DARF, among others.
The Integra Contador can be obtained from Loja Serpro on a date yet to be announced. To obtain the solution, it will be necessary to use an e-CNPJ digital certificate.
All data queries will only be allowed after the authorization of the owner of the information or his proxy has been checked. The authorization of the attorney-in-fact must be carried out in advance, by the e-CAC.
Functionalities:
|API
|FUNCTIONALITIES
|Integra SN (Simples Nacional)
|It allows the delivery and consultation of the Simples Nacional declaration (PGDAS-D), in addition to the generation of the Simples Nacional Collection Document (DAS)
|Integra MEI (Individual Microentrepreneur)
|Allows the generation of the DAS in addition to consulting the debt and updating the benefit
|Integrates DCTFWEB (Declaration of Federal Tax Debts and Credits for Social Security and Other Entities and Funds)
|It allows the transmission and queries of the DCTF, in addition to the generation of the DARF referring to the declaration
|Integrates SICALWEB (Legal Addition Calculation System)
|Allows generation of DARFs
|Integra Payment
|Allows consultation of payment receipts
|Integrates Postal Box
|Allows the consultation of messages from the taxpayer’s RFB mailbox
|Integrates Powers of Attorney
|Allows the consultation of electronic powers of attorney of the taxpayer