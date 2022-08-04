Intel Core i7-13700K goes to 6.18 GHz in overclock and surpasses 1000 points in single thread on CPU-Z

Raju Singh 45 seconds ago Technology Comments Off on Intel Core i7-13700K goes to 6.18 GHz in overclock and surpasses 1000 points in single thread on CPU-Z 0 Views

That puts it ahead of even the i9-13900K, according to leaks

CPU-Z prints, posted on Twitter by the leaker QXE87reveal that the processor Intel Core i7-13700K managed to reach over a thousand points in the application’s single thread benchmark. This was possible with everyone the eight performance cores configured in almost 6.2 GHz and the other eight efficient cores close to 4.2 GHz.

The next mainstream CPU in the Raptor Lake series was on an Asus Z690 ROG Strix A motherboard with DDR4 memories. CPU-Z only shows 16 threads, because hyper threading was disabled. This SKU has 24 threads, according to unofficial information so far.

The engineering sample of the i7-13700K used achieved 1009.9 points in single thread and 11877 in multi thread. This puts it ahead of even the high-end SKU of the 14th Gen Intel Core, the i9-13900K, according to the leaks.

The leaker says that Raptor Lake processors work well with voltages at 1.3 V and can be cooler, unlike current Alder Lake processors. In this case, the i7-13700K was set to 1,536 V. Unfortunately, no information about the cooling system or temperatures was revealed.

Single thread scores on CPU-Z

ProcessorSpecificationsSingle Thread Score
Core i7-13700K ES*8P @ 6.18 GHz + 8E @ 4.19 GHz1010
Core i7-13700K ES8P @ 6.0 GHz983
Core i9-13900K ES8P @ 6.0 GHz + 8E @ (?) GHz976
Core i7-13700K ES8P @ 5.8 GHz + 8E @ 3.7 GHz947
Core i9-13900K ES8P @ 5.5 GHz892
Core i9-13900K ES8P @ 5.2 GHz846
Core i9-12900K8P @ 5.2 GHz844
Core i9-12900K8P @ 5.1 GHz832
Core i9-13900K ES8P @ 5.1 GHz829
Core i9-12900K8P @ 5.0 GHz815
Core i9-13900K ES8P @ 5.0 GHz813
Ryzen 9 5950X16C @ 4.9 GHz647

ES – engineering sample in English

Specifications Raptor Lake CPUs

Core i7-13700K 16 cores (8+8)/24 threads – 3.4 / 5.3 GHz – 54 MB Cache, 125W (PL1)/225W (PL2)*
Core i7-12700K 12 cores (8+4)/20 threads – 3.6 / 5.0 GHz – 25 MB Cache, 125W (PL1)/190W (PL2)
Core i5-13600K 14 cores (6+8)/20 threads – 3.5 / 5.1 GHz – 44 MB Cache, 125W (PL1)/180W (PL2)*
Core i5-12600K 10 cores (6+4)/16 threads – 3.6 / 4.9 GHz – 20 MB Cache, 125W (PL1)/150W (PL2)
*based on unofficial information so far

The reveal of the initial lineup of Intel Core Raptor Lake processors is expected to take place at Intel’s Innovation event taking place on September 28 with the launch happening weeks later, according to rumors.

…..

Thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: VideoCardz

Tags

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

LoL: Riot thinks about stopping the release of champions in the future

On Monday (01), Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison, head of balance at Riot Gamesstated in an interview …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved