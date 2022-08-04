Interest rates in Brazil and the US and company results: what affects the market today – 08/04/2022

Watch today’s market highlights live, with analysis from PagBank’s Research experts, and prepare to invest better.
Catch up on the show daily, Monday through Friday at 9:30am, and stay up-to-date on all the news and changes impacting the markets.
Also take the opportunity to ask your questions about investments.
The program is presented by Marcio Loréga, Research and Economics manager, and Rodrigo Paz, senior graphics analyst, both at PagBank.
Get to know the UOL Investments page, where you can find guidance on how to invest better to achieve a dream and secure your future.
Have doubts? Send your question to [email protected]
highlights of the day
- North American futures operate with a slight increase in the morning of this Thursday (4), after closing with advance in yesterday’s trading. Investors analyze the recent speeches of Fed leaders (Federal Reserve, the central bank of the United States), which hinted that stronger hikes in US interest rates may be on the way.
- US employment data, which will be released tomorrow, should be a good barometer for the Fed’s decision on interest rates.
- On the geopolitical front, the climate appears to have cooled, and tensions in Taiwan have eased.
- Here, after raising the Selic by 0.5 percentage point, to 13.75%, the Copom left open the possibility of a new interest rate hike, dividing analysts’ opinion on the BC’s next steps.
- Another highlight is the corporate results of PetroRio (PRIO3) and Embraer (EMBR3), before the market opening, and Bradesco (BBDC4) and Fleury (FLRY3), after the closing.