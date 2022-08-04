Invoice issuance by MEIs will change in 2023; see how it will be

As of January 1, 2023, more than 13 million Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEI) that provide services will issue the Electronic Service Invoice (NFS-e) through the Simples Nacional website.

The purpose of the change is to make life easier for micro-entrepreneurs, as nowadays each municipality has a different rule for issuing the document.

“It will be much easier. Each municipality has its regulations. There are municipalities that allow the issuance of a separate online note, many require prior registration or digital certificate, others do not have any regulations”, says Silas Santiago, public policy manager at Sebrae.

In principle, the NFS-e should not be used to sell services and goods that include ICMS in the calculation. However, this idea may still take effect, but only from April next year.

Issuance of an invoice by the MEI

The issuance of an invoice by the individual microentrepreneur will require the completion of some of the following data: CNPJ of the borrower or CPF number, type of service and the amount charged for it.

After issuance, the customer will then be informed via mobile notification about the document. By tapping on the message, he will be able to access all received NFS-e.

Nowadays, the MEI is obliged to issue an invoice when the service provided is destined for companies. In the case of individuals, the issuance is optional. This rule, it is worth noting, was maintained.

Mobile device access

As established by the resolution of the Managing Committee of Simples Nacional (CGSN), published in the Official Gazette of the Union on July 29, the option to issue the electronic invoice should also be available via the mobile app, as well as by Application Programming Interface (API) type communication.

In addition, according to the Brazilian Micro and Small Business Support Service (Sebrae), as soon as the MEI issues the NFS-e, it will be exempt from the Electronic Declaration of Services, in addition to the ISS, as the municipal tax document referring to the same service or operation.

“MEI’s NFS-e will be valid throughout the country and will be sufficient to justify and constitute the tax credit, in addition to dispensing with digital certification for authentication and signature of the issued document”, completed the Sebrae.