is it good or bad for your pocket?

It works like this: imagine that today the consumer goes to the supermarket and buys five items with R$ 50 reais. Next week, he returns to the same establishment and realizes that, with the same value, he can only buy four items.

The reason is her: inflation. Enemy of the pocket, it is characterized by the general increase in prices. Currently, the causes for this surge are concentrated in the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and also the war between Russia and Ukraine.

“At the worst moment of the pandemic, the market was closed. Several companies were not producing at the same speed, causing problems in the supply chain. We still had a very low interest rate”, explains financial planner Ana Luísa Porto.

Financial planner Ana Luísa Porto lists several causes that lead to the rise in interest rates, such as the economy affected by the last two years of the pandemic

It is within this context that the Selic, the economy’s basic interest rate, enters. It is the main instrument used by the Central Bank to control inflation. This Wednesday (03), it went from 13.25% per year to 13.75%.

In practice, the increase in the rate makes the loan more expensive. As a result, the population spends less and the economy slows down and there is a tendency for prices to fall.

“But you can’t nail it because there are many factors that influence it. But if consumption starts to reduce and you start to have leftovers, automatically, prices will decrease so that people are interested in buying. It’s the law of supply and demand”, adds Ana Luísa.

It’s what the consumer wants most. “Every day that goes by, prices go up. I only see people complaining. I arrive at the supermarket and I only hear people complaining. If prices were to decrease, it would be very good”, wishes the retired Sindérica Raposo, when commenting on her shopping cart that she has been using for some time. It doesn’t overflow with products.

Pensioner Sindérica Raposo regrets the rise in prices that makes her no longer fill her cart at the supermarket

But there is the other side of the coin. For the investment market, the increase in the Selic rate is welcome, as it makes some investments even more attractive.

“The rise in the Selic tends to remunerate fixed income bonds more. So, you have bonds without taking as much risk of volatility with a much more interesting remuneration than in March 2021 when the rate was between 2% and 2.25 %”, points out investor Murilo Lacerda.

Investor Murilo Lacerda advises that the moment for an increase in the Selic rate is to look for investment alternatives in addition to savings

For those who usually leave money only in savings, this scenario is a good time to start investing in other modalities.

“Savings today are yielding between 6.26% per year. Anyone who has a fixed income security, whether from the direct treasury, is obtaining twice as much profitability and still with the so-called sovereign risk. For those who invest in savings, it is not an alternative to consider because it even loses to inflation”, explains Lacerda.

With information from reporter Luana Damasceno, from TV Vitória/Record TV