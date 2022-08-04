Is it still worth investing in commodities or are opportunities over? Check out Dahlia and Kapitalo’s bets

Commodities undoubtedly shone in the first half of the year – but in the last two months they have seen a correction movement that has some investors worried. The recession will be inevitable, according to Bruno Cordeiro, partner and manager at Kapitalo, and should affect the three main global economies.

Given this scenario, is the cycle of opportunity in commodities over or is it still worth making strategic allocations with an eye on the short and medium term? And after all, is it the investment in the commodity or in the shares of commodity companies that will provide good returns to the investor?

The topic was the subject of debate at Expert XP, the world's largest investment festival, this Wednesday (3). Felipe Hirai, partner and member of the management team at Dahlia Capital; André Vidal, head of Oil, Gas and Basic Materials at XP; in addition to Cordeiro, from Kapitalo.

In Cordeiro’s view, the recession cannot be considered a binary process. “The stronger, the worse. This time, the recession will be synchronized across the three economies for different reasons,” he highlighted. It refers to Europe, the United States and China.

China, he recalled, is the largest consumer of commodities in the world and, in the manager’s view, has been facing an economic depression since 2021, a degree beyond recession, due to the crisis in its real estate market. In the United States, Cordeiro cites the imbalance between supply and demand, while Europe is likely to experience a recession caused by the energy shock.

“What impressed me was not the drop in prices [das commodities em si] and, yes, that commodity stocks were [com cotações] very low the entire cycle” pointed out the manager. For the short term, Kapitalo’s view is that prices will continue to fall due to the recession – but given low inventories and even shortages in some sectors, which should recover demand, the view is constructive for the future.

Faced with this imbalance between supply and demand for commodities, the manager has preferred to operate with derivatives and short (short) positions in assets such as coffee and iron ore. But for the long term, it does not rule out that shares in the segment are very cheap, as is the case of Petrobras (PETR4), which is being impacted by factors other than the macroeconomic cycle.

In the view of Hirai, from Dahlia Capital, when there is a concern of a downturn in the market, it is still not the best time to invest in commodities, with a focus on the short term. He believes that the price of commodities should still fall further due to the global recession, although the shares of companies in the sector are already very depreciated.

Metallic or agricultural commodities?

When it comes to ore and steel, Hirai, from Dahlia Capital, sees a pessimistic scenario for the short term due to the data from China and the low cycle in Chinese consumer credit, a scenario that he points out as difficult to overcome in the short term. term without the help of government stimulus.

“We do not believe in a total collapse of the Chinese real estate market, the government must have already acted to stop the problem”, he comments. However, the manager recalls that there will be elections in China this year, with Xi Jinping looking for his third term – and new economic stimulus in the Asian country is expected only after the definition of the next government.

“That’s why we have a negative vision for the short term. We believe that the price of ore and steel could fall in the next three or six months and then return to a relatively high level”, says Hirai. In his view, this high level translates into an ore traded between US$ 80 and US$ 100 per ton in the medium term. Hirai also highlights the issue of production costs, which have increased even in the most efficient companies. “In the past, Vale could produce a ton for up to US$ 20; today, the price is $65,” he points out.

Faced with this scenario, Hirai comments that Dahlia’s preference is for commodities such as oil, especially oil stocks. The manager has a position of between 15% and 20% in commodities, of which at least 70% are allocated to oil.

Hirai comments that Petrobras (PETR4) is one of the assets in the portfolio that gained prominence with the recent announcement of dividends and a dividend yield of 20%. The house also has a small position in Vale (VALE3).

Also according to the manager, a commodity that entered the house’s radar after the pandemic was copper, an opportunity in the ESG (environmental, social and governance) thesis that should gain space in the face of the decarbonization process of companies, towards electrification.

The house also has a small position in pulp stocks, albeit more in terms of portfolio diversification and dollarization, given that the price of the commodity “doesn’t fall at all,” according to Hirai.

Regarding the agricultural segment, Cordeiro, from Kapitalo, mentions that agricultural productivity has grown strongly in the last 20 years, but there have been noticeable crop failures in the last two or three years. This led production to decline and commodity prices to rise, given the perennial demand.

“When these breaks occur in the sequential harvest, the market is tight and prices rise,” he commented. But as productivity returns, prices gradually normalize, in the manager’s analysis. Thus, agricultural commodities would return to trading at high prices in the financial market in the face of a new crop failure, in Cordeiro’s view.

The imbalance between supply and demand for commodities has represented specific opportunities for Kapitalo, which prefers to position itself short (short) in assets such as coffee, iron ore and even “dates” the possibility of being short in oil in the short term. “We are also buying dollars and looking at currencies from emerging countries”, he says.

Has the gold been forgotten?

Managers were also asked why gold has not risen, given inflation, global uncertainty and geopolitical conflicts. The metal is often seen as a store of value, a safe haven in the crisis, but it has shared its space with cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin.

According to Hirai, from Dahlia Capital, in addition to inflation and the shock between supply and demand, a scenario with falling real interest rates and a weak dollar is necessary to favor gold.

The last two variables were not verified in the global monetary tightening cycle, which is why gold was not much sought after by investors in the short term, highlights Hirai. But for the medium and long term, he believes he can still perform well. With the expectation that the dollar will continue to rise, the manager prefers not to have a position in gold in the short term.

Cordeiro, from Kapitalo, reinforced this view and said that there is still a lot of room for continued monetary tightening in the United States. With rates rising, the emerging currency depreciates and the dollar appreciates. As a result, gold takes a back seat.

