Is there a chance that the 2021 allowance will be paid this year?

To obtain more information about the allowance, access the Digital Work Card app or call the telephone center 158.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Caixa has already deposited the FGTS profit?

The PIS/Pasep salary allowance is one of the most important rights that salaried workers have access to every year. In 2021, the government had to postpone the transfers of the benefit for the base year 2020. Therefore, it was paid in 2022. As a consequence, the payment of the allowance with base year 2021 also had to be postponed. And that, contradicted the estimates of many people.

In order to try to receive the PIS/Pasep on the estimated date, a reader sent a Legislative Idea through the e-Cidadania portal, of the Federal Senate. If it receives 20,000 support within 4 months, the proposal becomes a Legislative Suggestion, and must go through the Senators.

Currently, the proposal has more than 9 thousand supporters, and can be checked at this link. Therefore, if you are in favor of paying the salary year base year 2021 until December, and you are over 12 years old, you can support the project.

PIS/Pasep allowance

The Pis/Pasep allowance is paid every year to workers in the public and private sector. It has a value of up to one minimum wage, according to the number of months worked in the previous period. The allowance is a right of those who meet the following rules:

Have registered with PIS/Pasep for at least 5 years;

Have received, on average, up to 2 monthly minimum wages in the base year;

Have updated data in RAIS (Annual List of Social Information)/eSocial.

Have worked for at least 30 days (consecutive or not) in the base year.

To obtain more information about the allowance, access the Carteira de Trabalho Digital app or call the telephone switchboard 158. Another option is to contact Caixa Econômica Federal (PIS) or Banco do Brasil (Pasep).

Nubank customer gets a tattoo to thank the limit of R$ 50

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: rafapress / Shutterstock.com