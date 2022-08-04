Is there a chance that the 2021 allowance will be paid this year?

Yadunandan Singh

The PIS/Pasep salary allowance is one of the most important rights that salaried workers have access to every year. In 2021, the government had to postpone the transfers of the benefit for the base year 2020. Therefore, it was paid in 2022. As a consequence, the payment of the allowance with base year 2021 also had to be postponed. And that, contradicted the estimates of many people.

In order to try to receive the PIS/Pasep on the estimated date, a reader sent a Legislative Idea through the e-Cidadania portal, of the Federal Senate. If it receives 20,000 support within 4 months, the proposal becomes a Legislative Suggestion, and must go through the Senators.

Currently, the proposal has more than 9 thousand supporters, and can be checked at this link. Therefore, if you are in favor of paying the salary year base year 2021 until December, and you are over 12 years old, you can support the project.

PIS/Pasep allowance

The Pis/Pasep allowance is paid every year to workers in the public and private sector. It has a value of up to one minimum wage, according to the number of months worked in the previous period. The allowance is a right of those who meet the following rules:

  • Have registered with PIS/Pasep for at least 5 years;
  • Have received, on average, up to 2 monthly minimum wages in the base year;
  • Have updated data in RAIS (Annual List of Social Information)/eSocial.
  • Have worked for at least 30 days (consecutive or not) in the base year.

To obtain more information about the allowance, access the Carteira de Trabalho Digital app or call the telephone switchboard 158. Another option is to contact Caixa Econômica Federal (PIS) or Banco do Brasil (Pasep).

