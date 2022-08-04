Isaquias Queiroz secures place in the canoeing World Cup final | canoeing

Olympic champion at the Tokyo Games last year, Isaquias Queiroz met expectations, this Wednesday, for the Canoe Velocity World Cup, based in Halifax, Canada. The Bahian crossed the finish line in first place, in the C1 500m category, recording a time of 1min52s70 and stamped his spot in the final of the competition, scheduled for the weekend.

1 of 1 Isaquias Queiroz is guaranteed in the World Cup final — Photo: Disclosure Isaquias Queiroz is guaranteed in the World Cup final — Photo: Disclosure

Isaquias, whose main competitor was the Italian Carlo Tacchini, was 2s81 ahead of his opponent, in second place. Polish Aleksander Kitewski finished in third place.

One of the biggest names in Brazil in the Olympic Games, Isaquias has a gold, two silvers and a bronze joining the two editions he participated – Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020. In Worlds, he has six golds and six bronzes in the six editions he played.

Brazil is still fighting for a medal in the C2 500m category. Erlon Silva and Filipe Vieira were in second place and will compete in the semi, as only the first place advances directly to the final.