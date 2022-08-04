Itaú’s new digital account for minors yields 100% of the CDI

Iti, Itaú’s digital bank, launched a digital account for children under 18, which has an automatic daily yield of 100% of the CDI

Iti, Itaú’s digital bank, launched a digital account for those under 18, and it has an automatic daily yield of 100% of the CDI and exemption from the Tax on Financial Operations (IOF).

This way, this operation is visible on the screen and the young person can see their money increase when it is not used. Thus, the new account is available for people over 14 years of age and has services such as account card, withdrawal and Pix.

accounts for minors

Due to the great competition that has been increasing among banks, financial institutions are looking to win customers earlier and earlier. Thus, traditional banks have adapted to the scenario through their digital arms, such as Itaú’s Iti and Bradesco’s Next, which also has an account for minors, Next Joy, which has a partnership with Disney and to Marvel.

Among the banks that were already digitally founded, Inter Bank has Inter Kids and C6, C6 Yellow, which offer accounts for minors. These accounts are always opened with parental consent.

Iti income for minors

Each of these institutions provides some advantage to the customer. In the case of iti, the advantage is the automatic remuneration of 100% of the CDI.

“We work to make iti the first account for young people who want to start their relationship with money, by offering this audience the best experience of a digital bank […] On the one hand, many minors already have some source of income. On the other hand, in many cases, they have consumption needs that are very present in their daily lives. In addition to more traditional transactions, the advent of video and game streaming platforms further accelerates this dynamic of use”, said João Araújo, director of iti Itaú.

The iti account, like other competitors, has the “Goals” function for users to achieve certain goals. In this way, they can distribute the balance in different boxes.

The account also offers a physical and virtual debit card. According to a statement from the bank, changes were made that differentiate the product from traditional accounts in terms of access to credit, in order to avoid indebtedness.

other options

See below for other accounts for those under 18:

Inter Kids;

Next Joy;

C6 Yellow;

Z1;

Mercado Pago;

PicPay;

Click Bradesco; and

BB Young.

Image: Diego Thomazini / Shutterstock.com