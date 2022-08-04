Ivete Sangalo shows her twin daughter making faces: “Ivetinha”

The singer Ivete Sangalo shared moments of pure fun with the children

One of the singer’s daughters Ivete Sangalo showed that charisma is in the family’s genetics! The artist is a proud mother of three children. Her children are the fruit of her marriage to the nutritionist Daniel Cady, with whom she has been together for about 14 years. From the union, Marcelo, Marina and Helena were born.

The couple’s firstborn and only boy is 12 years old. Just like his famous mother, he is passionate about music! The boy already plays several instruments and is even part of Veveta’s band, performing alongside his mother on many occasions. The youngest of the family are Helena and Marina who completed four years of life.

Recently, the entire team embarked on a trip to the United States. Veveta was one of the attractions of the music festival “Florida Cup Fun Fest”. You shows take place inside the Universal Amusement Park, which is in the city of Orlando, Florida.

Ivete Sangalo is a sticker stamped at the event! The Bahian has already performed in the 2019 and 2020 editions. Now, after a long time away from the stage, she has resumed her performance schedule. shows. For presentation in the “land of Mickey” she had the help of her children! Marcelo was with the artist’s band, when the twins took the stage and stole the show.

On social media, the sisters appeared at various times alongside their parents. Which is usually rare. Since the singer and the nutritionist do not usually expose the girls to the public. But it seems that the artistic vein of yet another heir has already begun to awaken!

In one of the videos of the trip, Marina poses on her father’s lap. They’re in what looks like the line for some theme park ride. While she waits her turn, the little girl dances, makes faces and even poses for the camera.

Of course, the little girl’s faces and mouths drew a lot of attention from fans of Ivete Sangalo! “This is the whole mother,” said one netizen. Another defined it: “born artist”. One soon agreed: “This one was born an artist! Wait and check”. A follower joked: “She is Ivetinha mirim”. And yet another said: “She pulled her mother! Charismatic like her.”

