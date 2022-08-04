Izolda says that the intention is to define the name of the new Secretary of Health today

after leaving Marcos Gadelha gives Ceará Health Department (Sesa), the governor of the state, Izolda Cell (without party), said that the expectation is to define still this Wednesday, 3, the name of the new holder of the portfolio. The manager stated that she works with her team to resolve all issues related to the replacement of the cardiologist in charge of Sesa.

“We are, exactly, today, organizing with the team this necessary transition,” Izolda said in an interview this morning, during her participation in the 1st National Seminar regarding the early childhood.

About the subject









Subscribe to THE POVO+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it

Gadelha resigned from the portfolio last Monday night, the 1st, citing “personal reasons”, according to Sesa. He has been in office since August 18, 2021, when he was chosen by former governor Camilo Santana (PT) to replace Dr. head. After two years and seven months, the toucan decided to leave, citing the same motivation as Marcos.

About the new change, Izolda highlighted: “We are responding to the request of Secretary Marcos Gadelha, to whom we thank for his dedication and work over the years. He was already Executive Secretary of Health in previous years, he took over last year, but due to a situation that concerns his particular, personal situation, he asked to resign”.

Although Sesa reported that Gadelha had asked to leave the secretariat for personal reasons, the doctor told the column of journalist Henrique Araújo, from the THE PEOPLE, that this was not the cause. He also denied that the reason is related to the health status of family members. “It wasn’t even close for that reason,” he pointed out.

The former secretary was also asked by the column if there was political pressure to leave the post, but said no, attributing his departure to “internal government problems”. “If I don’t resign, they wouldn’t have the courage to take me out for political reasons, and I didn’t even give a reason for that”, he added.

Questions, Criticism and Suggestions? Talk to us

tags