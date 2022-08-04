Jade Picon bets on a fashionista look for the day in São Paulo

Former BBB and influencer Jade bet on a pink and black look for a day in São Paulo

The influencer and former BBB Jade Picon (20) is always rocking the looks and this time was no different. Jade, bet on a combination of black and pink colors and surprised with the look.

On her Instagram profile, Jade shared a photo in front of an escalator, showing off the fashionista look. For the day in São Paulo, Jade bet on straight black pants, a black top and a stylish pink jacket.

Jade Picon, who will be in the new TV Globo soap opera, Crossingreceived mixed praise on social media: “You look beautiful”, wrote a follower. “What a cat!” highlighted another. “Wonderful”, said the third.

See the look worn by Jade Picon:

Jade Picon undergoes medical procedure and moves away from social media

Last Tuesday night, the 2nd, Jade Picon (20) announced on his Instagram that he will be absent from his social networks between today and tomorrow due to a medical procedure.

The influencer has already performed the jaw operation, which was successful, and is already at home resting.

“Guys, these stories will only be posted when everything is going well, but it’s just to explain that I’m going to be off a little from today to tomorrow. I have TMD, I don’t know. I’m not a doctor, I’m under medical supervision, but just to explain to you. I have a dysfunction, I think it’s TMD that calls”, commented Jade to her followers.