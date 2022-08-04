Jade Picon exposes diagnosis, is forced to undergo surgery

Last Tuesday night, former BBB and digital influencer Jade Picon said that she had to undergo emergency surgery on her face.

She confessed on her social media that the surgery was necessary to correct a jaw problem. Jade Picon suffers from a TMD, or temporomandibular disorder, a problem that affects the set of muscles and joints responsible for chewing.

“Explain that I’m going to be a little off today for tomorrow,” she began on video. “I have TMD”, and even though she struggles to explain the problem, she says: “I’m going to do an infiltration to help with a problem that I’ve been generating due to stress”.

Despite being a very common and simple procedure, the muse confessed to being afraid. “It’s a very simple thing, thirty minutes. But I told you, I’m very afraid of needles”. Afterwards, Jade appeared fully recovered from the surgery.

Arthur Aguiar exposes his opinion on the influencer

It seems that the beef between Jade Picon and Arthur Aguiar is coming to an end. It turns out that Arthur Aguiar spoke about Jade being cast to be part of the new 9am soap opera on TV Globo.

“If the director or TV Globo decided that Jade is important for that job and they want her to be a part of it, it’s not up to us to judge whether it’s fair or not. Now, if she had that opportunity, we should be happy for her. She’s working, she’s not stealing, she’s not killing, she’s not doing anything wrong,” said Arthur Aguiar.

“She will do her best to do that job. Anyone who criticizes her for not having had the same opportunity has to understand that she is not to blame”, opined the Ex-BBB.

“The question I leave for people is: if you were offered a character in a soap opera, would you say no? ‘Oh, it’s not fair, I think it’s better to call someone else’. Nobody would say that. So why are you judging the girl? Let Jade work!”, emphasized Arthur Aguiar.