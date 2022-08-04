Jair Paula draws attention and fights for space with Lisca at Santos | saints

Recently promoted to the main squad of Santos, defender Jair Paula has been drawing attention behind the scenes at CT Rei Pelé. After all, at just 17 years old, he was listed for the first time for a match with the main team, he was an option on the bench in the 2-2 draw with Fluminense and, little by little, is gaining space and support in the group.

The most experienced name in Santos’ defensive system and today one of the leaders of the squad, Maicon praised the football presented by Jair Paula during training, but asked for patience with the boy’s transition to the professional team. Currently, in addition to Maicon and Jair, Peixe has Alex, Eduardo Bauermann and Luiz Felipe at the back.

+Santos closes with Luan and tries Gabriel Carabajal

– I believe that Kaiky had his ticket, left Santos and was sold. If he had done so badly, Santos would not have negotiated. He has a lot of quality and needs to be respected. He played great games in the under-20s, he was doing well at Santos last year. The football player oscillates, the older and the younger. The pressure on the highlighted young man makes him sway. With quality, it’s easy to reach the goal, but the difficult thing is to maintain.

1 of 2 Jair Paula, defender revealed at Santos base — Photo: Pedro Ernesto Guerra Azevedo/Santos FC Jair Paula, defender revealed at Santos base — Photo: Pedro Ernesto Guerra Azevedo/Santos FC

– Jair is integrated, it doesn’t mean he’s going to play straight away. We have four great defenders in the team and, if the teacher chooses him, it will be when he has conditions and at the right time – said Maicon, recalling the recent passage of another young defender in the main team of Santos.

Asked about the topic, coach Lisca also showed excitement with the boy from Vila. During the activities at CT Rei Pelé, the commander has observed Jair’s development alongside the more experienced athletes and is eager to put him on the field. The premiere, however, does not yet have a date to happen.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

– Jair is 17 years old and has a lot of quality. It reminded me a lot of Lúcio when he arrived in Beira-Rio. A bit clumsy, but with strength and grip. Jair has enormous potential, thin, long, fast. I’m dying to put him on, but everything has its time – argued Lisca.

See the interview with coach Lisca after a draw with Fluminense

Born in Orlândia, in the interior of São Paulo, the defender was one of the highlights of Peixe na Copinha this season and paved the way for promotion at CT Rei Pelé. Right-handed, 1.95m tall, with characteristics of tackling, speed and good ball output, Jair has a contract with Santos until June 15, 2025.

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!