James Webb records most distant star seen months after Hubble; see – Galileo Magazine

First image taken by the James Webb Telescope of Earendel, the most distant known star in the Universe (Photo: @CosmicSprngJWST/Twitter/Reproduction)

NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope detected in March the most distant star known in the Universe, called Earendel. Now, the James Webb Telescope caught the same star, located 12.9 billion light-years away, in an unprecedented image released last Monday (1st).

The photo was taken on Saturday (30) by the telescope’s JWST 2282 program, as reported by astronomers on Twitter. The star appears magnified by a huge cluster of galaxies, which is also present in the Hubble image. The mass of this galactic cluster warps the fabric of space, creating a powerful “magnifying glass” that greatly amplifies light from distant objects behind it.

“You can see Earendel as captured by the WHL0137-08 cluster in the center of the image! Here’s a zoom in on the star itself!”, says the post, accompanied by a photo of the star pointed by an arrow. Look:

Earendel (pointed by arrow) is captured by the WHL0137-08 cluster (Photo: @CosmicSprngJWST/Twitter/Reproduction)

According to NASA, the star is so old that it existed in the first billion years after the Big Bang. It is so distant that its light took 12.9 billion years to reach Earth, appearing when the Universe was only 7% of its current age.

The Hubble research team previously estimated that Earendel is at least 50 times the mass of the Sun and that it would be millions of times brighter than the star king, rivaling the most massive stars known. James Webb’s observations may update these estimates.

Galaxies glow and appear as the Hubble image fades into the James Webb Telescope image captured in the same galaxy cluster (Photo: @CosmicSprngJWST/Twitter/Reproduction)

“It’s the most distant star that’s been discovered so far, which is very exciting just for the superlative of it,” Brian Welch, a member of the Hubble Discovery Team, tells the site. IFLScience “It’s also in the Universe’s first billion years, so at a time when we know galaxies look very different and we expect stars to look very different too.”

Astronomers believe that Earendel has been around for so long that it may not have the same raw materials as the nearest stars. “Typically, at these distances, entire galaxies look like tiny specks, with the light of millions of stars mixing together,” Welch said in March.

Hubble’s image of the most distant known star Earendel (Photo: @CosmicSprngJWST)

With James Webb’s new findings, the expectation is that stars can be seen even further away than the most distant ever known. “We will go as far as we can. I would love to see Webb break Earendel’s distance record,” says Welch.