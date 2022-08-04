Jessica Alba surprises fans with photo to show how much her daughter has grown: ‘Giant’ – Monet

Actress Jessica Alba with eldest daughter Honor (Photo: Instagram)

Actress Jessica Alba surprised her fans and followers on social media by sharing a photo of her and her eldest daughter Honor (14 years old) on Instagram. In the caption of the record, the former star of the ‘Sin City’ and ‘Fantastic Four’ franchises drew attention to the teenager’s height.

“Just me and my little baby (can’t believe she’s so tall),” Alba wrote in the caption, along with the little heart emoji.

Actress Jessica Alba with her husband, two daughters and son (Photo: Instagram)

Honor is the result of Alba’s marriage to businessman Cash Warren. The two exchanged rings in 2008 and are still parents to Haven (10 years old) and Hayes (4 years old).

Jessica Alba as the Invisible Woman in the Fantastic Four franchise (Photo: Playback)

“Gigantic!”, exclaimed a person in the comment space of the photo shared by Alba. “My God! She’s already bigger than you,” said another. “Too beautiful!” praised a third. “How did she grow up so fast?”, someone else wanted to know.

Alba recently starred in the drama ‘Trigger Warning’, scheduled for release in 2022. The film was directed by Mouly Surya and features actor Anthony Michael Hall in the role of an ex-military traumatized by his time in the army who inherits a bar from a recently deceased uncle.

Check out Jessica Alba’s post with her daughter.

Actress Jessica Alba with her husband (Photo: Instagram)

