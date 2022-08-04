Joe Biden Issues New Abortion Decree, Says Rivals Have No Sense of Women’s Power | World

President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that the Supreme Court and GOP politicians are ignoring the power of American women by signing a second decree designed to protect the right to abortion.

the decree asks the federal Department of Health to allow the use of Medicaid funds to fund patient travel to states where abortion is permitted. As the first edited in July, it addresses the recent decision of the US Supreme Court to end the national right to access to abortion.

The move is expected to have limited impact as Republicans in states across the country are pushing a wave of laws to restrict service, access to drugs and funding for related services.

The order comes a day after Kansas voters rejected an initiative that would remove abortion protections from the state Constitution. The vote was a resounding victory for the abortion rights movement in the first statewide test since the Supreme Court’s decision.

“I don’t think the court has any idea on this issue or the Republican Party for this issue … how women are going to respond. They have no idea about the power of American women,” Biden said. “Last night in Kansas they found out.”

He called the Kansas result a “decisive victory” and said voters in the state had sent a “powerful signal” that made it clear that politicians must not interfere with women’s fundamental rights.

“This fight is not over and we saw it last night in Kansas,” Biden said. The Supreme Court “virtually challenged women in this country to go to the polls and restore the right to choose,” which it had just withdrawn, Biden said.

Supreme Court changed the rules

Last month, Biden said the Supreme Court, which comprises 6 Conservative and 3 Progressive justices, was “out of control” after the ruling in June to reverse the Roe v. Wade ruling, ending half a century of protection. Its first decree, in early July, directs the federal government’s Department of Health to expand access to abortifacient medications and ensure that women who need to travel for abortions are protected.

The last measure builds on the previous ones. But, like the first of these, it remains vague about how these goals could be achieved. The order asks the Department of Health and Human Services to assess the use of funds, including from Medicaid, the state and federally funded insurance program it oversees, to support low-income women traveling outside their states for health-related services. abortion, said a senior government source.

The order asks Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra to consider inviting states to ask for exemptions when treating patients who cross state lines to gain access to reproductive health services, the official said, without offering further details.