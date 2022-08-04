Jornal da Globo celebrates 40 years and hits Record’s prime time rating

On the night that it completed four uninterrupted decades of airing, Jornal da Globo had more audience than practically all of Record’s prime time: even shown at dawn, a time slot in which traditionally there are a small number of televisions turned on throughout the country, the news program led by Renata Lo Prete had no difficulty in surpassing the rating obtained by the two soap operas broadcast by Record in the space that concentrates the largest investment in the advertising market.

According to consolidated audience data for Greater São Paulo, obtained by the report of the Pop TV with market sources, Jornal da Globo had an average of 7.2 points and even managed to get closer to Jornal da Record (7.7). The news, which devoted much of its duration to a special recalling important themes addressed in the last 40 years, scored more ibope than the last episode of Todas as Garotas em Mim (4.2) and also surpassed the re-presentation of Amor Sem Igual. (2.7), which hit a negative record.

In addition to having surpassed practically all the prime time of the usual vice-leader of audience, Renata Lo Prete’s news went practically unscathed to the substantial increase in SBT’s indices, which came to displace Globo during the airing of Filhas de Eva (16, 2), fully displayed against the second half of Corinthians and Flamengo, valid for the Copa Libertadores (22.3 points, taking into account only the period in which the ball rolled). Finally, the birthday boy of the day also managed to beat prime-time news, such as SBT Brasil (5.9) and Jornal da Band (4.4).

Check out the averages obtained by the programs of the main TV stations this Tuesday (2):

AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00)14.9
good morning SP9.0
Good morning Brazil9.4
Meeting with Patricia Poet8.2
More you7.6
SP110.1
Globe Sports11.1
Newspaper Today11.6
The Carnation and the Rose15.4
Afternoon Session: The Last Song13.1
Worth Watching Again: The Favorite16.1
Beyond the Illusion21.8
SP223.6
face and courage23.3
National Journal27.6
wetland28.4
daughters of eve16.2
Reporter profession10.5
Globo newspaper7.2
Conversation with Bial5.1
Face and Courage (replay)3.9
Comedy at Dawn: Vai Que Cola3.8
hour 15.2
AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00)5.0
General Balance Sheet1.7
Record 24h newspaper2.0
General Balance Sheet Manhã SP2.8
Speak Brazil3.5
Nowadays3.2
General Balance Sheet SP6.0
Flames of Life4.9
Record 24h newspaper4.9
Alert City7.3
Record 24h newspaper4.8
City Alert SP8.1
Record Journal7.7
All the Girls in Me – Last episode4.2
Love Without Equal2.7
Record Island 23.2
Record 24h newspaper2.1
Speaks, I hear you0.9
Universal Church0.6
AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00)6.5
First Impact3.0
First Impact 2nd Edition3.3
Carousel3.3
Emerald4.5
Family cases2.9
gossiping3.3
Beware of the Angel5.1
the soulless5.8
SBT Brazil5.9
Poliana Moça6.6
Copa Libertadores: Corinthians vs Flamengo20.5
Mouse Program8.1
The Night4.7
Operation Mosque3.0
Who hasn’t seen it will see2.0
The Best of Connection Reporter2.0
SBT Brazil 2nd Edition2.1
AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00)2.2
Faith Show0.2
Let’s go Brazil0.5
The Chef with Edu Guedes0.4
Open game2.9
The Ball Owners3.0
Good afternoon Sao Paulo1.4
best of the afternoon1.2
Brazil Urgent3.7
Brazil Urgent SP3.8
Band Journal4.4
Faustão in the Band2.9
1001 Questions1.0
MasterChef Brazil1.9
Night news1.1
What End Did It Take?0.8
Total Sport0.8
More Geek0.6
Savage Planet (replay)0.5
Jornal da Band (re-presentation)0.6
1st newspaper0.5

Each point represents 74,666 households and 205,755 individuals in Greater São Paulo.
Data provided by broadcasters

