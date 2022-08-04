Jornal da Globo celebrates 40 years and hits Record’s prime time rating

On the night that it completed four uninterrupted decades of airing, Jornal da Globo had more audience than practically all of Record’s prime time: even shown at dawn, a time slot in which traditionally there are a small number of televisions turned on throughout the country, the news program led by Renata Lo Prete had no difficulty in surpassing the rating obtained by the two soap operas broadcast by Record in the space that concentrates the largest investment in the advertising market.

According to consolidated audience data for Greater São Paulo, obtained by the report of the Pop TV with market sources, Jornal da Globo had an average of 7.2 points and even managed to get closer to Jornal da Record (7.7). The news, which devoted much of its duration to a special recalling important themes addressed in the last 40 years, scored more ibope than the last episode of Todas as Garotas em Mim (4.2) and also surpassed the re-presentation of Amor Sem Igual. (2.7), which hit a negative record.

In addition to having surpassed practically all the prime time of the usual vice-leader of audience, Renata Lo Prete’s news went practically unscathed to the substantial increase in SBT’s indices, which came to displace Globo during the airing of Filhas de Eva (16, 2), fully displayed against the second half of Corinthians and Flamengo, valid for the Copa Libertadores (22.3 points, taking into account only the period in which the ball rolled). Finally, the birthday boy of the day also managed to beat prime-time news, such as SBT Brasil (5.9) and Jornal da Band (4.4).

Check out the averages obtained by the programs of the main TV stations this Tuesday (2):

AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 14.9 good morning SP 9.0 Good morning Brazil 9.4 Meeting with Patricia Poet 8.2 More you 7.6 SP1 10.1 Globe Sports 11.1 Newspaper Today 11.6 The Carnation and the Rose 15.4 Afternoon Session: The Last Song 13.1 Worth Watching Again: The Favorite 16.1 Beyond the Illusion 21.8 SP2 23.6 face and courage 23.3 National Journal 27.6 wetland 28.4 daughters of eve 16.2 Reporter profession 10.5 Globo newspaper 7.2 Conversation with Bial 5.1 Face and Courage (replay) 3.9 Comedy at Dawn: Vai Que Cola 3.8 hour 1 5.2 AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 5.0 General Balance Sheet 1.7 Record 24h newspaper 2.0 General Balance Sheet Manhã SP 2.8 Speak Brazil 3.5 Nowadays 3.2 General Balance Sheet SP 6.0 Flames of Life 4.9 Record 24h newspaper 4.9 Alert City 7.3 Record 24h newspaper 4.8 City Alert SP 8.1 Record Journal 7.7 All the Girls in Me – Last episode 4.2 Love Without Equal 2.7 Record Island 2 3.2 Record 24h newspaper 2.1 Speaks, I hear you 0.9 Universal Church 0.6 AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 6.5 First Impact 3.0 First Impact 2nd Edition 3.3 Carousel 3.3 Emerald 4.5 Family cases 2.9 gossiping 3.3 Beware of the Angel 5.1 the soulless 5.8 SBT Brazil 5.9 Poliana Moça 6.6 Copa Libertadores: Corinthians vs Flamengo 20.5 Mouse Program 8.1 The Night 4.7 Operation Mosque 3.0 Who hasn’t seen it will see 2.0 The Best of Connection Reporter 2.0 SBT Brazil 2nd Edition 2.1 AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 2.2 Faith Show 0.2 Let’s go Brazil 0.5 The Chef with Edu Guedes 0.4 Open game 2.9 The Ball Owners 3.0 Good afternoon Sao Paulo 1.4 best of the afternoon 1.2 Brazil Urgent 3.7 Brazil Urgent SP 3.8 Band Journal 4.4 Faustão in the Band 2.9 1001 Questions 1.0 MasterChef Brazil 1.9 Night news 1.1 What End Did It Take? 0.8 Total Sport 0.8 More Geek 0.6 Savage Planet (replay) 0.5 Jornal da Band (re-presentation) 0.6 1st newspaper 0.5

Each point represents 74,666 households and 205,755 individuals in Greater São Paulo.

Data provided by broadcasters