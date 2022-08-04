Journalist evaluates Pulgar no Fla: ‘With continuity, you can contribute’

Little known face of the Brazilian fan, Erick Pulgar, 28, will present his credentials from this Thursday, when he will be officially presented, from 12 pm, as a reinforcement of Flamengo at Ninho do Urubu. THE THING! listened to Carlos Tapia, compatriot and journalist for “La Tercera”, to find out how the athlete can contribute.

“Pulgar is a player who emerged as a central defender, but over time he became a midfielder. He has good positioning and a good pass. With him, Flamengo can win at set pieces, because he is a pitcher – whether in the collection of free-kicks or corners”, evaluated Carlos Tapia.

“He evolved in Italy, since he arrived at Bologna, but, last season, he lost space at Fiorentina, who gave him to Galatasaray (TUR). If he has continuity, Pulgar is a player who can contribute to Flamengo”, he added.

In Rio de Janeiro since last weekend, Erick Pulgar signed with Flamengo until December 2025 and, at Ninho, he met Arturo Vidal, with whom he is used to forming the midfield of the Chilean team.

Two-time Copa America champion in 2015 and 2016, La Roja is experiencing a moment of transition and, after playing in the 2010 and 2014 World Cups, was unable to qualify for the Qatar World Cup in December – as had already happened for the tournament in Russia in 2018.

If the generation of Claudio Bravo, Arturo Vidal and Aléxis Sanchez is in its final phase in the selection, Erick Pulgar still has room under Eduardo Berizzo’s command for the next cycle, believes Tapia.

“In relation to the Chilean national team, Pulgar is an important part. Together with Vidal and Charles Aránguiz (from Bayer Leverkusen, from Germany), he forms the starting trio in the midfield. de La Roja), but I have no doubt that he will be considered for the next stage of the selection”, he said.