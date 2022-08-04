Juliette draws praise from the web for showing curves in a bikini in João Pessoa

BBB 21 champion, Juliette shares a series of photos showing how her day was last Tuesday, 02

The BBB 21 champion, Juliette (32) caught the attention of followers once again on the web by showing off her beauty in new photos posted on her Instagram profile!

This Wednesday, 03, the paraibana shared a sequence of photos showing how her day was last Tuesday, 02. In the first images, the muse attracted looks by posing wearing a low-cut orange bikini, showing her perfect curves in the pool.

Enjoying rest days in her homeland, the singer published clicks of a night out with friends in Paraíba. “Yesterday’s Summary”, wrote Juliette in the caption of the post.

In the comments, fans praised the beauty of the cat. “Wonderful!!!!!”praised Juliette’s confinement colleague on the reality show of TV Globothe Economist Gil do Vigor. “Beautiful”, said Pokah. “In the country”said a netizen. “What a mermaid”drooled another. “The most beautiful woman in the whole world”a third admirer of the famous melted.

Check out Juliette’s post about her Tuesday:

Juliette jokes about trying to be fitness

Juliette recently showed that she is people like us and that she is also in the fight to be fitness! The former BBB announced that she has returned to healthy living by posting a photo in which she appears with her bike. The influencer chose a set of top and pants in lilac color and talked about trying to keep the routine. “Another attempt to be fitness”she wrote.

Follow CARAS on Helo and follow our content!