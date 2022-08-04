Juliette poses in a bikini and cools off in the pool: “Wonderful”

Juliette, the great champion of BBB21, left her fans and followers in an uproar on social networks this Wednesday afternoon (03). The cat took advantage of the sunny day in Rio de Janeiro to enjoy the pool at the hotel in João Pessoa, Paraíba.

In the photo published on Instagram, the lawyer appears wearing a bikini in shades of neon orange, with sunglasses, while cooling off.

Advertising Could not load ad

The many clicks of Juliette showing off her body beauty, her charm and her sensuality, yielded several compliments from fans and followers, left in the comments of the publication.

“Wonderful”

“How perfect my people! You always rock!!!”commented a follower. “There’s no way, wonderful is she herself“, praised another. “What a perfect mermaid people! You rock anywhere! I love“, highlighted a third.

“Will not change”

Recently, Juliette participated in the program Monday chatat the GNT and said that he does not intend to change his way of being.

“They support me a lot, they have a lot of empathy and that’s what makes them so engaged, dedicated and loving“, said.

And continued: “At the same time, there is a portion that puts a lot of expectation and frustration in me. I’m not going to divest myself of everything I am to please an audience that I’ve conquered by being who I am.”she said in the attraction.

SEE ALSO: Duda Reis poses with new boyfriend during a trip and surprises