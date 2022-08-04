Justice files Calabresa’s lawsuit against Melhem in SP

The Justice of São Paulo this afternoon (03) filed the criminal complaint filed by Dani Calabresa against Marcius Melhem, former director of Humor at Globo.

She was trying to legally prohibit him from showing WhatsApp messages exchanged between them, as a result of the complaint of moral and sexual harassment that she and seven other women have made against him since 2020.

The São Paulo Court of Justice understood that it cannot prevent him from disclosing something to defend himself. The decision is a defeat for the actress and comedian.

Other Side – Calabresa

“Dani Calabresa’s defense regrets the decision, but respects it, as it has done throughout the entire process. We emphasize that the criminal investigation of the allegations made by 12 women against Marcius Melhem for sexual harassment to be continued under judicial secrecy, as well as the lawsuit filed by the Public Labor Ministry.

Unfortunately, we have seen a series of leaks, always with the aim of hurting the reputation of the whistleblowers. We trust that justice will substantiate all allegations, supported by evidence and testimony.”

note: The column questioned and awaits a response from the advisory on how it reached the number of 12 accusers. The criminal investigation in Rio has eight, not 12 women.

Melhem team celebrates

“The court’s decision demonstrates the fairness of Marcius Melhem’s conduct in defending himself against accusations made by the lawyer of the group of eight whistleblowers in the press, without any investigation. It was not Marcius Melhem who first sought out the press. The dissemination of messages, as well as understood Justice, it only occurred after the widespread attack he suffered publicly. Marcius respects Justice and the confidentiality of investigations and will always defend himself in all legal ways to demonstrate his innocence in the face of the lies told. And he will always clarify the opinion public when some untruth is said about him”, said the comedian’s lawyers.

Case explodes in 2020

The Melhem case came to light in 2020, with a report by the magazine “piauí”. The text brought accounts of witnesses who would later be in the accusation piece formulated and taken to the Public Prosecutor’s Office by lawyer Mayra Cotta, last year.

This collective complaint is in DEAM (Special Police Station for Assistance to Women), in Rio, with no deadline to finish.

To try to defend himself from the public attacks that he began to suffer after the publication (which was not denied by the actress), Melhem released some messages exchanged with her over the years. They were shown to two vehicles: Folha and RecordTV.

Calabresa then went to court to stop him from continuing to show messages, claiming that he was having his “intimate life invaded”.

Rejected

This Wednesday (03), Judge Fabricio Reali Iza, from the Special Criminal Court of Barra Funda (TJSP) denied Calabresa’s request.

He accepted and agreed with the State Attorney General’s request for the filing of the criminal complaint.

The filing had also been recommended to the judge previously, by the Public Ministry.

The decision cannot be appealed.

Defense of the charges

“He only did so (the dissemination of messages) after being publicly accused by the offended party and by her lawyer (Mayra Cotta) of the practice of serious crimes of moral and sexual harassment, in order to defend himself from the aforementioned”, says the report by the Public Ministry. of the State, then forwarded to the judge, who welcomed him

Part of the messages between Melhem and Calabresa were published exclusively in this column in June.

The conversations in the app show intimacy, jokes, flirtation and point out that both came to kiss in November 2017, at a party of the humorous “Zorra”.

And now?

From now on, in theory, there is no impediment for Melhem to disclose all the messages not only exchanged with Calabresa, but with the seven other accusers, who were no longer protected by his ban on messages exchanged with them.

This was the case of the actress who accused him, in “piauí” of having asked for “a blowjob”. Some messages from her to him were also published here exclusively.

However, there is article 153 of the Penal Code, which deals with the subject of “dissemination of intimate messages”:

“Disclose to someone, without just cause, the content of a private document or confidential correspondence, of which he is the recipient or holder, and whose disclosure may cause harm to another: Penalty – detention, from one to six months, or a fine.”

For the prosecutors and the Attorney General’s Office, there was “just cause” in the disclosure.

