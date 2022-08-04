Justice files lawsuit filed by Calabresa against Melhem in SP







Justice files Calabresa’s criminal complaint against Melhem in SP Photo: More Goiás

The Court of Justice of São Paulo (TJ-SP) filed this Wednesday, 3, the criminal complaint of Dani Calabresa against Marcius Melhem, in which the comedian tried to judicially prevent the former director of Globo from disclosing messages on WhatsApp exchanged. by the two before the complaint of sexual and moral harassment that she and seven other women made against him. The decision relates only to the exposure of messages. The process of collective reporting of harassment continues in Rio de Janeiro.

The decision to which the Earth had access is from Judge Fabricio Reali Iza, from the Special Criminal Court of Barra Funda, in São Paulo. As informed in the document, initially, the precautionary measure had been granted to prohibit Melhem from publicly exposing (press, social networks, etc.) any personal message between them.

However, on Wednesday, the magistrate ordered the filing of the action. The revocation of the precautionary measure takes place after the Public Prosecutor’s Office also opines for the filing, “due to lack of just cause and willful misconduct aimed at criminal practice”.

“In view of the insistence on the promotion of the filing by the illustrious Attorney General of Justice, with the maintenance of the reasons invoked by the natural Prosecutor, for the absence of just cause for the filing of the criminal action, under the terms of article 28, of the CPP [Código de Processo Penal]I accept the Ministerial request and determine the filing of the case, with the exception contained in article 18 of the CPP”, said the judge.

Article 18 determines that: “after ordering the shelving of the investigation by the judicial authority, due to lack of basis for the complaint, the police authority may proceed with further investigations, if there is news of other evidence”.

O Earth asked the advice of Dani Calabresa for a position, but did not receive a response until the last update of this report. The portal also tries to locate Melhem’s lawyers.