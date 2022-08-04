Justice orders Vanessa Jackson to be evicted and authorizes the use of police force – 08/04/2022

The São Paulo court ordered the eviction of singer Vanessa Jackson from the property where she lives in Osasco, in Greater São Paulo.

The decision was taken by Judge Liege Gueldini de Moraes in a lawsuit filed by the 76-year-old retired IG, who charges a rent debt estimated at around R$70,000.

“The author [do processo] is an elderly person, who earns less than two minimum wages for retirement and depended on the rent of the property to cover his consumption expenses”, said to the Justice the lawyer Glauce Pereira, who represents the retiree. “However, she has been for more than two years without receiving rents and without ownership of the property.”

The judge authorized the use of police force and the break-in of the property, if necessary, to comply with the eviction order.

Vanessa, who became known when she won the first edition of Globo’s “Fama” program in 2002, tried to avoid the eviction order arguing that she lives in the property with her mother, a “bedridden person who needs special needs, moves”. She said she needs a “reasonable time” to leave the house.

According to data from the lawsuit, the property was rented in 2019 by the singer’s then husband. Lawyer Adriana Alves dos Santos, who represents Vanessa, told Justice that, with the end of the relationship, she was left “at the mercy of her own luck, with three children, and an elderly and bedridden mother”.

During this period, according to the lawyer, the singer “was never approached by the real estate company for the realization of any agreement” or for the transfer of the contract to her name. The eviction, she said, is a violation of Vanessa’s rights, with immediate injury and serious damage that is difficult to repair.”

The Court did not accept the argument, as it considered that there was an unauthorized sublease. “The assignment of the lease, the sublease and the loan of the property, in whole or in part, depend on the prior written consent of the lessor”, said the judge.

The singer can still appeal.